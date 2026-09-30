NY Rangers Have Plenty of Reasons to be Optimistic Heading into 2026-27 Season

After a disappointing 2025-26 season in which they finished in last place in the Metropolitan Division with 77 points and a 34-39-9 record, the New York Rangers are gearing up for the new 2026-27 season.

General Manager Chris Drury retooled the roster and made some much-needed changes to the squad after a poor 2025-26 season.

Some of the additions that the Rangers have made include F Pavel Dorofeyev, F Oliver Bjorkstrand, F Eeli Tolvanen, F Joe Veleno, D Sean Durzi, D Marcus Pettersson, D Alberts Šmits and G Joonas Korpisalo.

Subtractions that New York made during the off-season include F Vincent Trocheck, F Jonny Brodzinski, F Conor Sheary, F Adam Edström, F Brett Berard and G Jonathan Quick.

After hitting rock bottom last year, the Rangers show promise going into the new season and there are reasons for optimism.

New York is projected to finish fifth in the Metropolitan Division this season, according to The Athletic. Drury “aggressively” retooled and reshaped their roster, which is why they’re projected to have a better placement in the division this season.

A key move that Drury made was acquiring forward Dorofeyev, who scored 37 goals with the Vegas Golden Knights last season. He also collected 27 assists for 64 total points. Dorofeyev played all 82 games the past two seasons and is known for heavily tilting the ice. The skill set he brings to the Rangers is something the team has been missing in previous seasons.

Increased Depth

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Eeli Tolvanen (17) and New York Islanders defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson (37) battle for control of the puck in the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drury strengthened New York’s right-wing depth by adding both Bjorkstrand and Tolvanen. Both of them are expected to fit into the middle-six and will likely see time with J.T. Miller and Gabe Perreault. Acquiring Veleno was also an important move made, as he’ll likely be their new fourth-line center.

Additionally, the front office improved the Rangers’ defense significantly this past off-season. Durzi, Pettersson and Šmits are three important additions, with the first two expected to be a solid second pairing. Durzi is strong with his puck-moving abilities, while Pettersson is a defensive specialist who is considered a top-four puck-moving defenseman. He’s gotten hit more than anyone since he joined the league during the 2017-18 season.

Marcus Pettersson, acquired by NYR, is a top four puck-moving defenceman who brings a solid defensive conscience. Gets hit constantly; literally has gotten hit more than any player since entering the league. pic.twitter.com/KoKBCPSduX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2026

“The talent pool is undoubtedly richer than it was when the summer began, fueling optimism that the Mike Sullivan-led Rangers can bounce back from a last-place finish,” Vincent Z. Mercogliano said.

This is something New York fans should be excited about. As for returning players, their No. 1 defenseman Adam Fox and goalie Igor Shesterkin are back with the team and are healthy after missing time due to injury last season.

Mercogliano believes that with the current construction of the roster, a playoff berth is possible.

“If those players perform to their capabilities and the new guys provide the expected boost, a playoff berth feels well within reach,” Mercogliano added.

While it may still be an uphill battle, the Rangers are a much-improved team on paper entering the new season. Drury and the front office made a plethora of changes that bring an optimistic mentality heading into the season.