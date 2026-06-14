NY Rangers Legend Basking in Knicks Championship Excitement
32 years ago, on June 14, 1994, the New York Rangers became a forever team when they won the Stanley Cup, defeating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games.
Nearly to the day, their Madison Square Garden co-tenants, the New York Knicks, snapped their own lengthy championship drought. For the first time since 1973, the Knicks are NBA champions, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games with a thrilling 94-90 victory on the road to cap their season.
The Rangers were a forever team, which this group of Knicks players has now become as well. They will be remembered fondly for putting together one of the most dominant stretches seen in NBA history, setting records with how badly they were beating their opponents on a nightly basis.
Fans and celebrities alike have been showing New York an incredible amount of support, whether it has been traveling to cities on the road, packing out MSG or partaking in watch parties.
Henrik Lundqvist celebrates Knicks title
One former Rangers legend, Hall of Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist, got into the mix, sharing a nice message on X for the Knicks.
“So happy for all the @nyknicks fans out there. Also, as a Swede living in New York city for the past 21 years I just LOOOOOVE how this team has brought the city together. Makes me so happy to see and feel that energy
Sports is amazing!!” he posted to X.
There are plenty of similarities between the championship runs that both teams went on. Leading the way for the Blueshirts was No. 11, Mark Messier, their captain. The Knicks captain, Jalen Brunson, who was named NBA Finals MVP, also wears No. 11 on the hardwood.
OG Anunoby is going down in NBA history with one of the greatest moments, tipping in a missed 3-point attempt by Brunson to give New York a one-point victory in Game 4. It capped off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, with the Knicks overcoming a 29-point deficit.
Rangers fans remember fondly the memorable moment that Stephane Matteau had during their run. While it didn’t come in the Stanley Cup Finals, they advanced because of his goal scored in double overtime against the New Jersey Devils.
Just like Mike Brown, who is in his first year as head coach of the Knicks, Mike Keenan was in his first year at the helm for New York when they hoisted the Stanley Cup, snapping their titleless drought that had existed since 1940.
And just like the Rangers, the Knicks are going to be immortalized when they ride down the Canyon of Heroes for the parade.