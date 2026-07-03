NY Rangers Make Major Leadership Changes With James Dolan Giving Up Control
Executive chairman and CEO James Dolan is executing a shift in ownership responsibilities for the New York Rangers.
Dolan is handing over the day-to-day ownership responsibilities for the Rangers over to his son, Quentin. This reportedly marks the beginning of passing the torch over to his children, which James has said he has always hoped for. James assumed control of both the Rangers and New York Knicks 27 years ago. Quentin — who is 32 — now assumes the titles of Rangers President, Chief Operating Officer and Alternate Governor. The announcement was also made via press release from the Rangers on the morning of July 3.
This also means that President and General Manager Chris Drury will now report to Quentin instead of James.
The New York Post also reported that this hierarchical change will not impact Drury’s responsibilities in hockey operations. Drury is to continue to lead all decision-making for the Blueshirts and will now work collaboratively with the fourth-oldest of the six Dolan sons.
James Dolan Shifts Rangers Responsibilities to Quentin Dolan
“I think it’s something I’ve been building towards, and I’ll be working my hardest and probably proving to myself for a while that I’m ready,” Quentin Dolan said in Walker's report.
“For me, the ultimate goal is winning a championship. It’s been a goal of mine to really continue my father and grandfather’s legacy, and that’s something that I understood about myself and wanted early on. This is a continuation of that and it feels right.”
Quentin has previously served as Senior Vice President of Player Performance and Science for both the Rangers and the Knicks, and has been involved in various capacities at MSG Sports and service on the MSG Sports board of directors since 2021.
Part of his former responsibilities included overseeing medical, strength and conditioning, nutrition, mental performance and performance data operations for both teams in addition to also having served as vice president, strategic adviser to the executive chairman and as investment director.
The report details that leading up to this transition, he has begun working closer and closer with James over the past few years, and that Quentin — an NYU alum — was present at the MSG Training Center alongside Drury and the rest of the Rangers' front office for free agency in addition to development camp.
Quintin will also assume a key role with the AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack, and will work closely on overall team direction.
The Rangers last made the playoffs in the 2023-24 season, however they have not won a Stanley Cup in 32 years. This shift in ownership responsibilities shows promise, as Quentin was also reportedly heavily involved in the Knicks winning this year's NBA Championship.