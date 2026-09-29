NY Rangers Surprisingly Place Injured Defenseman on Waivers

To ensure that their roster was compliant ahead of the start of the 2026-27 NHL regular season, the New York Rangers placed defenseman Vincent Iorio on injured reserve.

He suffered a lower-body injury, which was reportedly minor, in the first preseason game of the year against the New Jersey Devils. The move was made so that the Rangers didn’t have to place him on waivers to get to the maximum number of players allowed, which is 23.

Alas, that wasn’t the only transaction that Iorio was involved in. Just hours after he was placed on IR, the team changed course, deciding to place him on waivers, according to insider Elliotte Friedman on X.

Along with Iorio, Friedman reports another former New York player, forward Conor Sheary, was placed on waivers by the Buffalo Sabres.

Rangers decide to place Vincent Iorio on waivers

Mar 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Vincent Iorio (6) plays the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iorio has been skating with the team in a red non-contact jersey, recovering from the lower-body injury suffered in the exhibition game last week. Now, the Rangers will wait to see if he can report to their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, by making it through waivers.

A two-time winner of the Calder Cup Championship with the Hershey Bears of the AHL, getting him through waivers and being part of the Hartford lineup once healthy would be a nice boost to the defensemen depth chart.

After years of underwhelming production by the Wolf Pack, they have undergone major changes to the coaching staff, with Jay Leach being hired as head coach. The roster looks a lot stronger as well, headlined by top prospects Liam Greentree, Cole Beaudoin and Nathan Aspinall, and defensemen such as Drew Fortescue and potentially Iorio when healthy.

With all three of Matthew Robertson, Scott Morrow and Alberts Smits making the opening night roster, Iorio was going to eventually end up with Hartford one way or another; doing so now before teams around the league may need blue line help during an 84-game regular season makes sense.

Sheary (BUF) & Iorio (NYR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 29, 2026

Iorio has been with New York since Jan. 31, 2026, when he was claimed off waivers from the San Jose Sharks. He was originally a second-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2021 NHL Draft, selected No. 55 overall.

36 NHL games have been logged to this point, playing six with the Rangers last season. Iorio has four career points to this point, all assists.

Once healthy, he will provide a nice boost to the Wolf Pack lineup and some solid organizational depth in case injuries arise.