NY Rangers Trade of Artemi Panarin Yielded Team’s Top Prospect
There were a lot of New York Rangers fans who were disappointed to see star left winger Artemi Panarin traded away ahead of the deadline this season.
He was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings, ending his tenure with the franchise that began in 2019 when he signed with the Rangers as a free agent. While seeing another great player go out the door was disheartening, New York looks to have at least acquired a legitimate piece for the future.
In exchange for Panarin, the Rangers received a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft and forward Liam Greentree. A first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Kings, he is making quite an impression since joining the organization.
He has been playing with the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL and performing at a very high level. That, in large part, is why he was named the Rangers’ top prospect by Rachel Kryshak of ESPN.
Liam Greentree has quickly turned into Rangers top prospect
“Greentree solves problems with the puck on his stick. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he has an NHL-ready frame and uses it to power through checks, protect possession and navigate traffic. He manipulates space off the rush with look-offs and give-and-goes, while forcing defenders and goalies to respect a high-end shot,” Kryshak wrote.
Given the current state of the franchise, as the only team in the Eastern Conference currently eliminated from playoff contention, getting some new blood into the lineup in the near future would be a boon for New York.
The tools are there for him to become a very productive player. At the very least, his floor is of a middle-six contributor at the NHL level, but there is certainly an opportunity that he can be a top-six player as well.
Greentree’s potential has been on full display with the Spitfires. This season, he has appeared in 52 games, scoring 38 goals with 36 assists. With 74 total points, he has registered a plus/minus of +19.
Since being acquired in the Panarin trade, his production has increased as well.
“Greentree has been on a 14-goal, 25-point tear for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires…He's a crafty, powerful forward who racks up points through playmaking and finishing in equal measure,” Kryshak added.
That is certainly more in line with the production that he had during the 2024-25 campaign. He stuffed the stat sheet with 119 total points, scoring 49 goals with 70 assists, all the while recording a +55 plus/minus.
The future certainly looks bright for Greentree with the Blueshirts.