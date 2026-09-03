Why NY Rangers' Tomáš Chrenko Can Develop Into Solid NHL Player
Tomáš Chrenko was selected in the third round, 81st overall by the New York Rangers in this year’s NHL Draft.
While he had a season last year that was described as “some American movie” with an abundance of success, Chrenko really got to work once he was drafted by the Rangers.
An attribute that Chrenko has that others believe is what makes him successful is his “winning aura.” HK Nitra coach Erik Čaládi, who coached Chrenko, spoke on his desire to win and how he sees it as an aspect of his game that gives him an advantage.
“What’s different about him, and what makes him successful, I think, is he has this winning aura around him and everything he does,” Čaládi said. “Maybe he’s not the toughest guy in the battles, but his compete level is really high. He wants to win, and he makes everybody better around him.”
According to Coach Čaládi, Chrenko is also smart on the ice and is mindful during his performance.
“He sees the ice,” Čaládi said. “He knows what’s going on. He doesn’t just play; he thinks on the ice, and it’s really crucial in his game.”
“When you coach a team, and everybody is in the right spots and playing structured hockey, you (want) to have a couple guys who can make a play and create offense,” Čaládi added. “He will be that guy. … He brings that one move or one step or one more pass that can make a difference.”
As every player does once they get drafted, there are areas of a player’s game that have room for improvement.
His size at 5-foot-11 and 172 pounds makes him not the most ideal fit for a center according to several NHL evaluators, as teams tend to look for bigger centers.
When evaluating his own strengths and weaknesses, Chrenko has said that “physical battles and dynamic skating” are areas he believes he could improve upon.
Čaládi spoke on Chrenko being more aggressive and willing to take a physical hit as an aspect of his game that could improve.
Where Can He Improve?
“He has to develop in what we call the dirty areas,” Čaládi said. “Not playing dirty, but sometimes you have to go to the front of the net, take some hits, or go somewhere where it hurts. Don’t just play nice hockey.”
The second primary area that Chrenko could continue to work on in his development is pacing. While others believe that he is an above-average skater, his pace on the ice and his skating in general are seen as aspects that can get better.
Čaládi spoke a bit about the differences between hockey in Europe and how he believes Chrenko will need to adjust in order to be successful in the NHL.
“I’m just trying to tell him to make sure that he does everything fast,” Čaládi said. “In Europe, hockey is a little different. Here, he needs to keep the puck one second longer on his stick. But in the NHL, I think it’s going to be important that he adjusts and finds that speed. I think he’s smart enough to do that.”
While improvements and adjustments are going to take place upon getting drafted, Chrenko seems to be motivated to continue working as he continues to work towards taking the next step in his career with New York.