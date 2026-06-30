John Lilley Explains Why NY Rangers Picked Goalie in 2026 NHL Draft
There aren’t many teams in the NHL that are set up better at goaltender than the New York Rangers, who have Igor Shesterkin in the crease.
Despite what he considered a down season, Shesterkin proved once again that he is amongst the best goalies in the NHL. He had a 25-19-6 record with a .912 save percentage and a goals-against average of 2.50.
There is no doubt that he will be their starter again during the 2026-27 season. However, there were some questions about the depth chart behind him coming into the offseason, which the team has already begun addressing.
In the third round of the 2026 NHL Draft, No. 67 overall, the Rangers selected Danai Shaiikov. It was a pick that surprised some people, but New York had been doing its homework on the goalie prospects and likes what he brings to the table despite being viewed as a project.
Rangers liked Danai Shaiikov
“We haven’t taken a goalie for a while,” director of player personnel and director of amateur scouting John Lilley said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “It was a strong year for goalies. Scott Clemmensen, who is our goalie scout, really valued this young man. He’s athletic. He’s very competitive. He doesn’t give up on pucks. … The team was kind of in a rebuild phase or whatever, but he got a lot of work. He’s a battler with a lot of skills and quickness. Scott really wanted him.”
The last time New York selected a goalie was the 2021 NHL Draft when Talyn Boyko was selected No. 112 overall in the fourth round. Things haven’t worked out with him or their seventh-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Hugo Ollas.
It made a lot of sense to take a shot on Shaiikov because the team’s organizational depth chart is lacking. A lot of focus was on the lack of centers in the system, but they don’t have many goaltenders either.
Shesterkin is locked in as the starter, but a new No. 2 is needed behind him with Jonathan Quick announcing his retirement. Dylan Garand, who signed a two-year deal with the Rangers, is going to be competing for that job, putting even more emphasis on the need for goaltender depth throughout the organization.
Shaiikov won’t be helping at the highest level for a few years, but New York’s brain trust likes what he brings to the table. As a rookie, he received a ton of playing time with the Gatineau Olympiques with an 18-26-2 record while producing a .902 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.
As Lilley noted, that club is going through a rebuild, so the numbers have to be taken in with some context. Despite some struggles, his athleticism and ability are what stood out enough to the Rangers to use an early third-round pick on him.