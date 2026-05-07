Jaroslav Chmelar Reveals Areas He Can Improve for NY Rangers
The 2025-26 NHL regular season may not have been a positive one overall for the New York Rangers, but there were some good things to take away from the campaign.
For example, the emergence of some young players who look like they can help fill gaps in the lineup next season. There is work to be done with the roster; head coach Mike Sullivan and president/general manager Chris Drury do have to be excited about some of the youngsters they have coming along.
One of the players who made a great impression down the stretch of the season was Jaroslav Chmelar. A fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, he showcased arguably the biggest jump of any Rangers prospect over the last year.
He appeared in 28 total games during the 2025-26 season, including the last 22 in a row. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, he has the size to be a difference maker for New York. While happy to have gotten the chance he received, he isn’t resting on his laurels and recently revealed parts of his game he would like to continue improving.
Jaroslav Chmelar details areas of game to improve this summer
“With every game, I just got more comfortable on the puck,” said Chmelař, via Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “I could make more plays, be more involved in the offensive zone, and also know where the pressure is coming from — where the guys are on the rink. Sometimes I had more time than I thought in the first couple of games. I think that improved over the course of the year.”
He recorded six points during the season, scoring four goals and handing out two assists, while having a plus/minus of -2. Heading into the summer, his head is in the right place, using a vision board to lay out his goals.
Establishing himself as a regular in the lineup is easier said than done, but he certainly looks to have the inside track to playing time. He emerged as someone whom Sullivan trusted as a bottom-six forward, and there is no reason for that to change during the offseason.
If anything, trust in him should only increase, especially if he puts in the work that he is planning to. Currently playing with the Czechia national team for the IIHF World Championships, he is gaining even more valuable experience playing in high-level competition.
With his confidence on the rise, the Rangers could see a totally new version of Chmelar once training camp gets underway in the fall. He has everything New York is looking for in a reliable depth piece.