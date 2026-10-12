Why This Ny Rangers Player Is Going to Have Breakout Season

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN created a list of 40 NHL players that are ready to break out during the 2026-27 season, with one of those players being New York Rangers’ goaltender Dylan Garand.

Even before starting goalie Igor Shesterkin suffered a season-ending injury, Garand was looked at as a potential breakout player this season.

Garand will be getting a real opportunity this season with Shesterkin out for the year, as he will be stepping into a much bigger role than anticipated.

Garand, 24, was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft. He’s always been seen as a goaltender who has potential, and he’s had time to continue to develop over the past few years since he was drafted.

Garand Has Been Solid So Far

Oct 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (33) makes a save on a shot on goal attempt in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York originally waived Garand just a few weeks ago, but after going unclaimed, he was sent to the minors and remained in the organization.

Shortly after, he was called up to be the backup goalie and a depth option. But not long after that, Garand was named the Rangers’ starting goaltender for this season as a result of the injury to Shesterkin.

New York’s other goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is out with a lower-body injury and is expected to miss about four more weeks. This leaves Garand with a golden opportunity in the net for the Rangers.

Garand played three total games for New York during the 2025-26 season, posting a 1.62 GAA and 0.946 save percentage.

Back on October 2, Garand started for the Rangers and secured a shutout in a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on the road, which was just his fourth career NHL game.

Before he was even named the starting goaltender, Garand called the eventful week that included going unclaimed, being sent down, then recording a shutout for the Rangers a crazy week.

“This has been the craziest week of my life,” Garand said. “I got cut Sunday and put on waivers, I cleared Monday and went to Hartford and found an apartment, had two practices there, then got called back up and I’m playing on Friday.”

Just recently, Garand shared his excitement for the chance he will get as the starting goalie.

"I'm excited for the opportunity,” Garand said. “Gonna put my heart and soul on the line for these guys and this city every night, and just try to help the team win."

It worked out big time for New York that Garand went unclaimed on waivers, as he will now step up to be the starting goalie for the Rangers for at least the time being and will get the opportunity of a lifetime. He was projected for a breakout season regardless of Shesterkin’s health, which just gives Garand an even bigger opportunity to break out this year.