The Red Wings Don't Have the Luxury of Wasting Training Camp
Training camp usually represents optimism and experimentation and the Detroit Red Wings don't have much time for either. The organization is entering the 2026-27 season amid major transition while trying to end a 10-season playoff drought.
According to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, the shortening of the preseason to four games and corresponding extension of the regular season from 82 to 84 games as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams have approximately a week less to prepare for their season opener.
The clock is literally working against the Red Wings, as opening night is Oct. 2 against the New York Rangers. Head coach Todd McLellan knows his team is under the microscope, not only trying to end the playoff absence but also with the Sword of Damocles hanging over their head in the form of Dylan Larkin.
Larkin was stripped of the captaincy last week as his summer-long trade speculation drama continues into training camp. McLellan told Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com that the Red Wings "have to pick, and will pick, certain areas that we’re going to focus on and spend a little more time on, but time is of the essence."
Larkin's Thoughts
Larkin, meanwhile, addressed the media on Thursday regarding his tumultuous offseason with the team. He sees why the Red Wings removed the C from his sweater. According to Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, Larkin had no issue with the decision.
“I understand it,” Larkin said. “I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain, and actions have consequences. I understand why that decision was made. I’m going to be a professional about it.”
McLellan knows Larkin will have a lot of work to do in order to rebuild the relationships that have been frayed from the trade request. As Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com stated, McLellan has already spoken to Larkin and said the 30-year-old center is prepared to put the work in to gain the trust of the organization again.
“He’s sat with me, and he wants to do the same with the coaching staff,” McLellan said. “And then there’s 19,000 people that’ll sit in the rink every day. He’s got to continue to do that, and he’s determined to do it. Not going to be easy, I’m sure. But he’s here, and he’s a hell of a player, and we’ll help him through it.”
While the Red Wings try to add stability back into the locker room, they also have the task of everything else that goes into making a hockey team work on and off the ice. With the short amount of time on the training camp docket, the young players have less time to prove they belong, veterans have less time to create chemistry, and McLellan has less time to determine line combinations and defensive pairings.
For most NHL teams, September is preparation for the games that matter. For these Red Wings, the urgency has arrived early. With little time to sort through a roster, establish an identity and navigate uncertainty surrounding their former captain, they can't afford to treat training camp like a dress rehearsal.