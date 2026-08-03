3 Best Case Scenarios for the Detroit Red Wings 2026-27 Season
The Detroit Red Wings entered the 2025/26 season with high expectations, and while they once again showed promise, consistent success was something that the team just couldn't come by over long stretches.
Over the early parts of the off-season, the team has added some intriguing pieces, mainly with J.P. Hurlbert in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, but beyond that, any big move has been held up by Dylan Larkin's trade request and the vacancy in both the GM and President of Hockey Operations roles.
Given all of the turmoil and the lack of star power and depth on this team, 2026/27 could be a bad campaign for them, something we have recently covered, but today, we'll look on the optimistic side and give three best case scenario situations for Detroit ahead of the upcoming season.
Dylan Larkin's Trade Situation Allows Front Office to Pick Clear Direction
A few months ago, it was 100% expected that captain Dylan Larkin would be traded after he expanded his accepted trade list to include the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.
However, the departure of Steve Yzerman from a prominent role in the front office has potentially changed things, with some speculation being that if a trade doesn't appear for Detroit, the two may be able to reconcile and continue their relationship moving forward.
Only time will tell on that front, but in terms of best possible outcomes for the team ahead of 2026/27, one of those would be moving Larkin, and with that, picking their path: taking a futures-based deal that allows them to push for a quick rebuild or landing NHL-ready talent to help them compete.
In this scenario, there are a lot of moving pieces, but if the new Red Wings front office can get this one right, Detroit could be on the path to breaking its now NHL-longest Stanley Cup Playoffs drought of over a decade.
Several Red Wings Prospects Make an Impact at Highest Level
Right now, the Red Wings are a team that lacks elite-level talent beyond a few names, and with none incoming through trade or free agency, this is a team that needs to rely on the draft and their own prospects.
While the team doesn't have a clear-cut superstar like Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg waiting in the wings, the team has a very intriguing prospect group, with several names potentially ready to make the full-time leap to the NHL in 2026/27.
The majority of those prospects are either in net or up front, and with only so many spots to fill, it's unclear just how many of them will make that jump, but if the team takes a futures-based deal on captain Dylan Larkin, spots should continue to open up for them.
Ultimately, fans in Detroit are frustrated with the lack of success and that may force the new front office into a win-now move, but if the team can exercise patience, this is a prospect pool that's ready to impact winning in the NHL.
The Red Wings 2 Biggest Stars Compete for Top Awards at Their Position
While the Red Wings don't have the depth of star power that other teams in the Atlantic Division do, they've got two young studs locked down to deals that will keep them in Detroit for a long, long time to come.
The first of which is Moritz Seider, who is regarded as one of the best two-way defensemen in the entire National Hockey League, and on the back of a career-high 10 goals and 60 points along with a +15 differential in 82 games, he showed he's as impactful as anyone in the NHL.
There's still the opportunity for him to take his game to the next level, and at 25 years old, the hope in Detroit is that he can contend for the Norris Trophy next year.
The other big star in Detroit is winger Lucas Raymond, who has quickly established himself as a star with the Red Wings, posting a combined 228 points across his last 244 games, and if he finds the right line, he could explode into a 100-point player.
It will be much harder for Raymond to contend for the Hart Trophy, but at just 24 years old, he already has 330 points in 400 NHL games, and as he develops, he and Seider will become key pieces for whatever direction this team takes.
Even with this development, the Red Wings pushing for the post-season won't be easy at all, but with the team looking to attract stars, if Seider and Raymond develop, they're great building blocks for the Red Wings.