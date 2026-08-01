3 Worst Case Scenarios for the Detroit Red Wings 2026-27 Season
For 10 straight seasons, the Detroit Red Wings have failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and now, the team faces another potentially tough campaign after a very, very quiet off-season. Thus far, the only moves we've seen from Detroit were letting go of Patrick Kane and Steve Yzerman, trading goaltender Sebastian Cossa, and captain Dylan Larkin also requesting a trade. As a result, this team will look rather different in 2026-27.
Whether they look to replace those players from outside or within the organization, only time will tell, but if they are to break their post-season drought, they'll need career years from several key players, and even then, that may not be enough.
The talent is there for Detroit to be a highly competitive team. Given the competition in the division, the lack of a front office to make significant changes over the past few weeks and the question marks on this roster, 2026-27 could go any direction for Detroit. So now, let's take a look at one side of that as we analyze the three worst-case scenarios for the 2026-27 Detroit Red Wings.
Dylan Larkin Trade Saga Finds no Conclusion Into the Regular Season
This off-season in Detroit has been relatively quiet in terms of player moves, but it has been filled with speculation and discussion, primarily focused on captain Dylan Larkin and his trade request. When Larkin first made his request, he named three teams to which he would accept a trade: the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Florida Panthers. He later added the Dallas Stars to that list, which has limited the Red Wings organization's ability to negotiate a deal.
It's now August, and a resolution has not been found; there are still two full months to go before the regular season begins, and there's some expectation that an end to this saga isn't anywhere in sight. With the departure of Steve Yzerman, there have also been some suggestions that Larkin could change his mind, but with so much being said by all parties this off-season, the overwhelming expectation in Detroit is that a trade is still coming.
The worst thing for this locker room would be their captain to begin the regular season with an active trade request. While he could still help the team on the ice, if the players around him know he's not committed, it will lead to a toxic environment that worsens things down the line. If Larkin changes his mind, the Red Wings can enter the regular season with a good top-six and hope of competing for a Wild Card spot. If there's no resolution and Larkin remains firm in wanting to be dealt, the ripple effects through the organization could have incredibly negative outcomes for the team in the short and long term.
New GM Makes a Blockbuster Win-Now Move That Backfires
As of right now, the Red Wings have no one in their President of Hockey Operations or General Manager role, but when those hirings are made, there's a chance that there's significant change to come along with it. If the hiring happens close to the pre-season, any new person in that role should likely wait until the trade deadline to decide on a blockbuster move, but as we know, new people in these roles like to make their impact and their intention known immediately.
The obvious move to make would be finally trading Dylan Larkin, and whether or not that's a move for futures or a package of 'win-now' pieces, only time will tell. The danger with a potential late-summer hiring, however, is that they try to make another win-now move involving some of the Red Wings prospects, and given how gradually the prospect pool continues to evolve, that would be a mistake.
Already the team traded away their 2026 first-round pick for Justin Faulk, which turned into the No. 15 overall pick and Nikita Klepov, and it's that type of move the team desperately needs to avoid early in their new GM's tenure. Sure, there's a chance a home run move could be made, but right now Detroit is led by Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and if the team wants to be competitive in the long-term, a move that shakes up the organization and their future assets could be a major mistake.
Another Season in the Mushy Middle
There are many ways to build a successful team in the NHL, whether that be through tanking, free agency, or simply getting lucky on the trade market, but for some teams, they can't find their way out of the mushy middle: not being good enough to be genuine Stanley Cup contenders and not good enough to get high-level picks.
The team got lucky in landing Raymond and Seider, both of whom are locked down on long-term contracts, but it's simple: for the Red Wings' 2026/27 season to be a success, they need to pick a lane. Either they'll keep Larkin, make small upgrades and push closer to being a contender, or they need to sell some veterans and ensure that in the 2027 NHL Draft, they're in the top five and ready to land a difference-maker down the middle.
Obviously, this is not an easy call for new leadership to make whenever they take over, but this is a team hungry for a direction. While many would be upset if the team decided to play the long game again, it's better than finishing in the middle again and not having much clarity on their future. Ultimately, this is the worst-case scenario for Detroit, as it would end with them having a pick in the 10-15 range and be no closer to either a return to the playoffs or a top-five draft pick. If the season comes to that, frustration will only grow for fans in Detroit.