3 Red Wings Players Who Could Force Their Way Onto Opening Night Roster
The Detroit Red Wings didn’t perform in the offseason as many expected. It was quiet. The organization is taking the chance that improvement can come from within.
Well, it’s about time to test that theory. Training camp will be where the bets are proven right or wrong.
Detroit already has most of its NHL forward group chosen before entering the 2026-27 season. Dylan Larkin is still with the team despite his trade request. Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, Viktor Arvidsson, JT Compher, Andrew Copp and a few others are the veteran core.
The younger players are not just going to be handed jobs even if they are ready. Training camp is going to give them the opportunity to take some jobs away.
The Red Wings have several prospects and young forwards walking into camp that have legitimate NHL experience along with something to prove.
There are three players who could make the Detroit roster decisions a lot more difficult.
Nate Danielson
Nate Danielson already got an extended look at the NHL ice. He was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and then took the ice in the 2025-26 season at the NHL level for Detroit. He played in 28 games where he recorded two goals and five assists before he went back to Grand Rapids.
He suffered a lower-body injury in February that ultimately cut his season short.
Before his injury, Danielson was producing in the AHL. He had three goals and 15 points in 18 games for Grand Rapids. Now, at 21, he is expected to be healthy coming into camp, and he has a big opportunity in front of him.
The Red Wings have to like the fact that he can play center given the uncertainty surrounding this roster. Even if Larkin stays with Detroit, as it looks like he will, Danielson could be very competitive for a bottom-six role.
His performance in September could determine how big his role is with the team in the future.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has already walked this path before. He made it to Detroit’s roster out of training camp last year.
The No. 15 overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft started the 2025-26 season with the Red Wings but ultimately ended up back with Grand Rapids.
He finished with one assist in 14 NHL games, but the team still has reason to be excited about his chance at the NHL. With Grand Rapids he reached 20 goals and 44 points in 60 games during the regular season and then followed that up with four goals and eight points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.
Brandsegg-Nygard went on to help Norway earn bronze at the IIHF World Championship. He scored six points in five games.
He doesn’t have to prove he is good enough; what he has to do is make himself so valuable that the team can’t send him back down.
At 20, Detroit doesn’t have to push him. Brandsegg-Nygard remains waiver-exempt, which gives the Red Wings the flexibility to send him back to Grand Rapids.
Playing well might not be enough to stay on the NHL roster. It will take turning heads enough that they can’t stand the thought of playing without him.
Carter Mazur
Carter Mazur isn’t in the same position as Bransegg-Nygard and Danielson. He’s a bit older and doesn’t carry the weight of being a first-round pedigree. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
He also doesn’t come with a lot of NHL experience. His has been limited. He appeared in just nine games with the Red Wings over the past two seasons and is still looking for his first NHL point.
Regardless, the Red Wings haven’t given up on him. The team signed him to a two-year contract this summer, which carries an $875,000 cap hit. This will give him another opportunity to get established at the NHL level.
If his physical, competitive style can come out at camp, he could move into a bottom-six role.
September is going to be important for him. Danielson and Brandsegg-Nygard are still developing prospects who have time on their side.
Mazur is a little different. He’s at a point where proving he belongs in the NHL is more important than ever.
Red Wings Could Be Faced With Choices
This isn’t a bad thing; in fact, this is what Detroit should be hoping for.
For the last several years, the Red Wings have been accumulating prospects and talent, waiting for the rebuild to start producing NHL talent.
Some of those players are now starting to push on the established roster.
No one is guaranteed an Opening Night job. So, if one of these guys steps up and shows out at camp, Detroit could be forced to make room on the roster.
That’s exactly the kind of problem this team needs.