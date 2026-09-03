Red Wings Announce 2026 Prospect Tournament Roster
The Detroit Red Wings announced its 24-man roster for the 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament on Wednesday morning, with first-round picks Nate Danielson and Carter Bear leading the way.
The tournament will take place from Sept. 12-15 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, with Detroit facing prospect groups from the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Danielson, Bear Lead the Way
Danielson, Detroit's 9th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, headlines the roster after making his NHL debut last season. The 20-year-old center appeared in 28 games for the Red Wings, recording two goals and three assists, while also spending time with the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Meanwhile, Bear was Detroit's 13th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. He spent last season with the Everett Silvertips, recording 36 goals and 41 assists in 53 regular-season games before helping Everett win the WHL championship.
Both prospects will have plenty of attention on them throughout the tournament as they continue working toward becoming regular NHL players.
Augustine Gets Another Opportunity
Trey Augustine was selected 41st overall by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and has since established himself as one of the organization’s most prominent goaltending prospects to watch. Augustine had an impressive 2025-26 season at Michigan State, with a 24-9-1 record, a 2.11 goals-against average, and a .929 save percentage.
Augustine will be joined in net by Michal Orsulak, who was selected 79th overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Plenty of Familiar Names
The announced roster features several other prospects that Red Wings fans have become familiar with over the last few years. Defenseman Anton Johansson, a 2022 fourth-round pick is among the notable names on the blue line, in addition, Dylan James, Detroit's second-round pick in 2022, will participate after completing his collegiate career at North Dakota.
Kienan Draper, the son of Red Wings legend Kris Draper, is also on the roster after playing his first two professional games with the Grand Rapids Griffins last season. The group will also include prospects such as Sutter Muzzatti, Theo Rochette, Michael Dec, Haeden Ellis, Justice Christensen and many more.
Detroit's Newest Prospects Get Their Chance
The tournament will provide a first look at several of Detroit's most recent draft picks. Along with Orsulak, the Red Wings have Adam Levac, Myles Brosnan and Luka Arkko on the roster after selecting all three during the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
Detroit's first two picks from 2026, J.P. Hurlbert and Victor Plante, are not listed on the roster. For Hurlbert, it is likely because active college players tend to not participate in Rookie Showcases.
When Do the Red Wings Play?
Detroit will open the tournament against Dallas on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET before facing off against Pittsburgh on Sept. 13 and Columbus on Sept. 15.
All three games will be streamed free on DetroitRedWings.com for fans within the team's broadcast area.