Building Team Chemistry: What to Watch in Red Wings' Preseason
The Detroit Red Wings are entering a new season focused on building team chemistry, staying healthy, and winning more games than last season.
The preseason will be a good test for the team to get their feet wet. The Red Wings must take advantage of every exhibition game and see where they stand. Figuring each other out is a must.
Sometimes it’s about time and space with the hockey players. The more time they spend together, the more the team's harmony will grow.
Todd McLellan Praises Players’ Skills and Work Ethic
Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat sharing the same line will be something to watch. Coach Todd McLellan will see if results improve this season when both of them are on the same line.
DeBrincat is a Michigan guy. He sets the tone for the team, and the Red Wings will need him healthy and consistent all season. We understand the contract situation, but in the meantime, that’s something for his agents to work out. DeBrincat is locked in on having a bright season.
“Arguably our top performer, or at least from the forward group,” McLellan said. “At a time in the year when we needed a lot of guys, he was still performing. I think that’s his spirit. He’s competitive in everything he does.”
DeBrincat may be a small player, but he plays the game aggressively and never gives less than 100 percent. He makes sure that his teammates are taken care of and brings out the best in them. DeBrincat is one of the team's top leaders. The Red Wings fanbase hopes he can be a Red Wings for life.
Axel Sandin Pellikka is the Red Wings' 21-year-old defenseman who, in his first NHL season, played 68 games and posted 21 total points (7 goals, 14 assists). It’s going to be vital for him to leap in his sophomore season.
The Red Wings like his confidence. In terms of skill set, the team, especially the coaches, want to see more from him. Coach McLellan is not concerned about his offense.
“It’s hard to crack the league as a small offensive guy because he’s got to figure some things out, and we’re not overly concerned about the offensive part,” McLellan said. “He’s got great vision, good legs going down the wall. He shoots the puck well.”
The coaching staff will continue to help him grow and challenge him to become a lethal defenseman for the team. Pellikka has made a solid impression so far because he has scored many points in his rookie season.
The Red Wings lost Patrick Kane during the off-season. He will be missed, but the Red Wings will find ways to generate better offense and leadership.