Carter Mazur Has a Chance to Force the Red Wings' Hand
Carter Mazur has been one of those prospects who has seemingly hovered around the Red Wings' NHL picture without getting the sustained opportunity to establish himself. Now, with another training camp underway, Mazur is looking to make it difficult for the Wings to leave him off the roster.
The conversation surrounding the 24-year-old Mazur is different than it is for younger prospects like Carter Bear or Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. The Red Wings' camp roster has plenty of competition at forward, which includes Brandsegg-Nygard, Emmitt Finnie, and Nate Danielson.
Mazur is not trying to become another Lucas Raymond or Alex DeBrincat. His route onto the roster is being disruptive, competitive, and difficult to play against.
The Wings have veterans such as Mason Appleton and newcomer Keegan Kolesar, while Brandsegg-Nygard, Finnie and others are trying to push their way into the NHL conversation.
That makes Mazur's preseason less about beating one player for one spot and more about establishing what he provides is something the Red Wings can't easily replace.
Mazur's path to a roster spot may ultimately depend on showing the Red Wings he can contribute even when he isn't finding the scoresheet. Detroit already has established players it will rely on for offense, meaning Mazur doesn't necessarily have to produce at a top-six level to make an impact.
Instead, his ability to bring energy, pressure opportunities and make himself difficult to play against could help separate him from the other forwards competing for opportunities. Those are traits that can translate to a bottom-six role, where consistency and reliability can be just as important as offensive production.
That makes the preseason an important test of more than Mazur's scoring ability. Doing the dirty work like winning puck battles along the boards and creating problems on the forecheck can help him earn the trust of head coach Todd McLellan and the coaching staff.
For Mazur, answering those questions may be the difference between remaining on the Red Wings' prospect list and finally becoming part of their NHL lineup. There is something to be said for staying healthy and available. Injuries have interrupted Mazur's chances to establish himself, making this preseason essential for him to be seen on the Red Wings' radar.
Every game gives him another chance to remind the Wings why he became one of the organization's more intriguing prospects in the first place. A strong showing won't guarantee him a roster spot, but he could make it hard for the Red Wings to deny one to him.