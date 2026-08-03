Detroit Red Wings Star Named Among the Best Wingers in the NHL
The Detroit Red Wings direction moving forward is highly unclear, especially with two major vacancies in their front office, but on the positive side of things, they've got an intriguing young core that they could build around for the future.
The two main pieces of that group are Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and after both took a huge leap forward in 2025/26, there's hope that in the best case scenario, they could both do the same again in 2026/27, becoming among the best in the NHL.
For many, both already are among the elite at their position, with Seider seen as a player who could win multiple Norris Trophies throughout his career.
Lucas Raymond Named a Top Winger in the NHL
Raymond has just as much potential as well, and while there are many more wingers in the NHL than there are defensemen, Raymond has been shown his respect by NHL Media, who recently ranked him as the 20th best winger in the National Hockey League.
Above him are some of the biggest stars the NHL has, and at just 24 years old, for him to already be in this class of players shows that the Red Wings have a building block on their blue line and up front. If they play this off-season and the Dylan Larkin situation right, it could set them up for sustained success moving forward.
Can Lucas Raymond Become a Top-Five Winger in the NHL?
Above Raymond on this list, only Cutter Gauthier and Cole Caufield are younger than Raymond, both of whom play with elite players like Nick Suzuki and Leo Carlsson, showing that even without as much help, Raymond is just as impressive as any winger the NHL has to offer.
Last season, the 24-year-old put together another fantastic campaign, posting 25 goals and 76 points across 80 games played, and now, he has 228 points over his last 244 games played. If he can take a step forward in 2026/27, there's no reason why he couldn't have 90+ points.
The main issue for Raymond in his career has been his unwillingness to shoot, as he often relies on elite-level playmaking to dominate games, but despite this, he's remained a consistent contributor.
If he can take that leap and score 30+ goals, there's nothing standing in Raymond's way of one day being a top-five winger in the NHL. What we now know from this ranking is that the Red Wings’ young star is finally getting respect after three straight fantastic seasons in Detroit.