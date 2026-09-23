Dylan Larkin Takes Important First Step Back With Red Wings

Dylan Larkin has not been on the ice at the Detroit Red Wings training camp. There is one thing that could have happened to move the conversation surrounding him forward, and it didn’t.

Just play hockey.

So, of course, there is plenty of conversation around Larkin, just not in the way many had hoped.

Well, on Wednesday, the first step was taken and hopefully one of many more to come, that will change the constantly clouded conversation.

Larkin joined the Red Wings on the ice for his first practice of training camp. He was held back, not by trade talks, but rather by an injury suffered during an off-ice workout shortly before camp started.

While just finally being able to take the ice with his teammates was nice, it turned out to be more than expected.

"He stayed out for the whole practice," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan told reporters, according to Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now. "I thought it was just going to be a portion of it."

McLellan said that he thought Larkin was making good progress in his recovery.

Honestly, reporting that a player made it through a full practice seems absurd, but in this case there really isn’t much normal surrounding Larkin and his situation.

Larkin Getting Back on the Ice

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of the injury was unfortunate given all the circumstances surrounding both the team and Larkin in general.

The 30-year-old requested a trade after the 2025-26 season, which turned into the biggest storyline of the organization.

Then the Red Wings announced that they would begin the season without a captain.

If that wasn’t enough, Larkin reported to camp but couldn’t be on the ice due to the injury.

Add all that up, and you have a swirling amount of things adding to the controversy surrounding the team. Speculation was running wild.

When reporters got to talk to Larkin on day one of training camp, he acknowledged that he ask for a trade and also said he didn’t regret it. He understood Detroit’s move to strip him of his captaincy.

He also made an interesting comment acknowledgin that he has lost trust with both the fans and his teammates.

"I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans.”

Now he can. Now he is back on the ice and he can stop talking and start showing that he is committed to this team despite all that has happened.

One day at training camp isn’t going to resolve his future. Nothing has changed as far as anyone knows. Both Larkin and the organization have vowed to stay private.

But for the first time in a long time, the focus can shift from talk to action.

Red Wings Taking It Slow

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larkin isn’t ready for game action. He wasn’t even placed on one of Detroit’s four regular forward lines during practice. Instead, he was rotating with Wilmer Skoog.

McLellan also confirmed Larkin won’t play Thursday when Detroit is scheduled to take on the Buffalo Sabres.

The Red Wings will finish their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets and it is possible, yet not confirmed, that Larkin could see some action.

The regular season will open on October 2 against the New York Rangers.

In all honesty, other than to quiet the commotion, there is little reason for Detroit to rush Larkin back to the ice. He’s an important player here, trusted or not.

He recorded 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games last season. If he is going to spend the season in Detroit, they need him to be healthy.

Wednesday was an encouraging move towards that.

First Step in Bigger Return

Larkin being on the ice isn’t going to change the situation. The trade request still looms and he is no longer their captain. Those two things are major. There is no telling what will come next for the player who has spent his entire career with the Red Wings.

None of that will be settled by one September training camp practice.

It’s time to be quiet, put their heads down, and play hockey. Earn the players' and fans’ trust back and honor your contract.