Erik Johnson Blasts Dylan Larkin but Hints at Bigger Story Behind Red Wings Drama

Erik Johnson knows a thing or two about dealing with a teammate who wants out.

The former Colorado Avalanche defenseman experienced it firsthand nearly a decade ago when Matt Duchene sought a trade from the organization.

Now working as an ESPN analyst, Johnson offered a pointed assessment of Detroit Red Wings former captain Dylan Larkin ongoing standoff with the franchise during Thursday night's broadcast.

And he wasn't particularly interested in sugarcoating his feelings.

"Now, Dylan Larkin, I can't stand these guys halfway through their contracts that they signed in good faith with their team now bailing ship and wanting to go for greener pastures," Johnson said.

Johnson emphasized that his criticism extended beyond Larkin, expressing frustration with players seeking trades before fulfilling their contractual commitments.

The 2022 Stanley Cup champion drew a direct comparison to Duchene's departure from Colorado in November 2017.

According to Johnson, the Avalanche's established leaders had grown tired of the uncertainty surrounding their teammate's future.

"The core guys of the team, Gabe Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, we went to Joe Sakic, we said, 'Get him out of here,'" Johnson recalled.

Duchene was eventually traded to Ottawa in a three-team transaction that helped reshape Colorado's future.

Five years later, Johnson, MacKinnon and Landeskog celebrated a Stanley Cup championship together.

However, Johnson acknowledged that Larkin's situation might involve circumstances that haven't become public.

He revealed that he spoke Thursday morning with Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson , who cautioned against drawing conclusions without knowing everything happening behind the scenes.

"He said, 'Erik, there's a lot bubbling under the surface behind the scenes that the public doesn't know about,'" Johnson explained.

That admission adds another dimension to a dispute involving a player who has spent his entire NHL career with the organization that drafted him.

Larkin, selected 15th overall by the Red Wings in 2014, signed an eight-year contract extension in March 2023. His reported trade request and subsequent standoff have placed the franchise in an increasingly uncomfortable position.

Johnson's perspective reflects the frustration that can develop inside a dressing room when a prominent player's future remains unresolved. Still, his conversation with Brisson suggests the circumstances surrounding Larkin's dissatisfaction may extend beyond a simple desire to pursue a championship elsewhere.

For the Red Wings, the situation presents difficult questions about loyalty, contractual obligations and the direction of a franchise that has struggled to return to postseason prominence.

The longer the drama in Detroit plays out, the more the criticism with continue to rain down on Larkin.



