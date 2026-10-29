Red Wings Officially Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay Amid Trade Dispute

The Detroit Red Wings have suspended Dylan Larkin without pay — the center will forfeit over $41,000 a day.

Sources and reports have indicated that Larkin's agent, Pat Brisson, stated that Larkin has had enough of the ongoing situation with the Red Wings while awaiting a trade following his initial request in May. This means the decision came from Larkin and his camp not to play during the upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks and for the foreseeable future, in hopes that a trade will be expedited, which came without approval from Detroit.

Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff stating publicly that Detroit is not in favor of Larkin's decision.

"Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings. We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay," Horcoff said in the statement. "We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and support the organization's long-term goals."

This latest development comes as Larkin still has five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023.

Dylan Larkin Refuses to Play for Detroit Red Wings, Demands Trade Away From Native State

Larkin's rumored trade list consists of the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah, Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

Sources report that the Devils, Capitals, Wild and Hurricanes have engaged in trade talks with Larkin during the week of Oct. 26.

Larkin's request, now demand, comes after he helped Team USA win the gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics — playing a key role on the penalty kill.

“Dylan’s had enough of the situation. We believe he’s been very professional and cooperative through this process," Brisson said of his client via NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

Larkin is a Michigan native from Watertown. The 30-year-old also played for the University of Michigan Wolverines and was drafted by the Red Wings at No. 15 overall in 2014. He was originally named the 37th captain in Detroit history but was stripped of wearing the "C" following the public leak of his initial offseason request.

The Michigan native has 649 points (278 goals, 371 assists) in the League across 818 games played.

The Red Wings currently sit tied for dead last in the Atlantic Division with the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop against Chicago at Little Caesars — where fans booed Larkin at the start of the year — is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern.