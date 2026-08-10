Four Former Detroit Red Wings to Watch During the 2026-27 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have undergone plenty of change this offseason, and some of the biggest involved familiar faces leaving the organization. From the front office to the ice, several people who played important roles in Detroit’s recent history will be starting the 2026-27 season elsewhere. Some departures were expected, while others marked the end of a much longer chapter with the organization.
With the new season approaching, here’s a look at where four former Red Wings are now and what could be ahead for them.
Steve Yzerman
Few people are more synonymous with the Red Wings than Steve Yzerman, but his role with the organization looks very different heading into 2026-27. After more than seven years as Detroit’s executive vice president and general manager, Yzerman transitioned into a new position as senior adviser to Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch in July. The move ended his tenure overseeing the team’s hockey operations, although he will remain with the organization.
Yzerman originally returned to Detroit in 2019 after time as the general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning. His tenure with the Red Wings included a lengthy rebuild that ultimately failed to produce a playoff appearance, with Detroit missing the postseason for a 10th consecutive season in 2025-26.
Now, Yzerman will have a different perspective on the organization. Rather than being responsible for building the roster and making the team’s day-to-day hockey decisions, he’ll remain involved as an adviser while Detroit searches for its next general manager.
It’s a significant change for one of the most recognizable figures in franchise history.
Sebastian Cossa
Sebastian Cossa’s time in Detroit came to an end in one of the more notable trades of the 2026 NHL Draft. The Red Wings sent the former first-round pick to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for the No. 23 overall selection. Detroit ultimately used that pick to select forward JP Hurlbert.
Cossa now has a new opportunity with Utah, which has demonstrated its belief in his potential. The Mammoth quickly signed the 23-year-old goaltender to a two-year contract extension worth $2 million per season shortly after acquiring him. This move allows Cossa to establish himself within a new organization after spending most of his professional career developing in Detroit's system.
The 2026-27 season could be an important one for Cossa. A change of scenery could give the former No. 15 overall pick a chance to take another step toward becoming an NHL starter.
Amadeus Lombardi
Amadeus Lombardi is also heading into a new chapter after Detroit moved on from the former fourth-round pick this summer, trading him to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Lombardi spent the last three seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, steadily establishing himself as a productive AHL forward. He finished the 2025-26 season with 42 points in 47 games and recorded 109 points in 163 career regular-season games with Grand Rapids.
New Jersey clearly sees more than organizational depth in Lombardi. The Devils signed him to a two-year contract shortly after acquiring him, with a two-way structure in 2026-27 before it becomes a one-way contract the following season. This is a great opportunity for Lombardi; he’ll have to compete for an NHL opportunity in New Jersey, but the Devils have already made it clear they believe there could be more to his game than what he showed in Detroit’s system.
Elmer Söderblom
Perhaps the most interesting player to watch among these four is Elmer Söderblom. The 6-foot-8 forward was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2026 trade deadline in exchange for a third-round pick. At the time, Söderblom had just three points in 39 games with Detroit.
His move to Pittsburgh changed the trajectory of his season. Söderblom finished his first 17 games with the Penguins with four goals and four assists, after scoring only three points in his final 39 games with Detroit.
He ultimately finished the season with 10 points in 20 regular-season games with Pittsburgh and added a goal in five playoff appearances. He’s under contract through the 2026-27 season with a $1.125 million average annual value, which gives Söderblom a chance to build on the momentum he generated after the trade.
Rather than entering the season fighting simply to stay in an NHL lineup, Söderblom now has an opportunity to establish himself as a regular part of Pittsburgh’s forward group. His size alone makes him an intriguing player, but his offensive surge after leaving Detroit showed there may be more to his game than his Red Wings tenure suggested.
Cossa, Lombardi and Söderblom all left Detroit under similar circumstances, while Yzerman will just be transitioning to a new role. They’ll share one thing when the 2026-27 season begins: They’ll all be trying to make the next chapter of their careers work.