Red Wings Draft Pick J.P. Hurlbert Gets Storybook Homecoming
After spending many summer nights on a white fishing boat in a lake house near Auburn Hills on deep blue Michigan waters, University of Michigan commit J.P. Hurlbert would fulfill his lifelong dream.
From wearing children's-sized Detroit Red Wings jerseys to now getting drafted by that very organization in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, is certainly a dream come true.
Hurlbert — who is now coming off 2026 Development Camp with the Red Wings — is already slated to become a fourth generation Wolverine.
His great-great-grandfather, great-grandfather John Mitchell Watson, attended and graduated in 1909 from the School of Engineering, in addition to his paternal grandmother, Gretchen Hughes, who was a Wolverine.
His grandfather Jeffrey Paul Herbert also attended, with J.P.’s own dad of Jeffrey Paul Herbert II following suit and meeting his wife/J.P.’s mother Sarah Herlbert in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Bringing things full circle — Jeffrey Paul Herbert and Jeffrey Paul Herbert II would look on with pride while both wearing Michigan Wolverine colored ties as J.P. (Jeffrey Paul Jr.) took the stage at the most recent League Draft after hearing his name called by the Red Wings at No. 23 overall.
Jeffrey Paul Herbert II said his family could not have written a better story for their son going to the NHL than to end up in Detroit.
“It’s like it was written in the stars, it’s just a dream come true for our family, and to have him not just go to the University of Michigan, but then get picked by the Detroit Red Wings, it’s just like we couldn’t write it better,” Jeffrey Paul Herbert II said. “It’s a dream come true, for him and for us.”
J.P. Hurlbert’s NHL Story Comes Full Circle with Detroit Red Wings
J.P. is a winger, and is the reigning Western Hockey League Rookie of the Year after finishing fourth in the entire WHL scoring race in the regular season — scoring 42 goals and 55 assists for a total of 97 points in 68 games. He was also a finalist for the WHL Player of the Year and was alternate captain for the Kamloops Blazers in 2025-26.
While he’s currently attending the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase that runs from July 26-Aug. 1, J.P. said he got his start in hockey through his love for Detroit — which has now come full circle.
“The Red Wings were how I got into hockey. I think my very first jersey was a Red Wings jersey,” J.P. said in an exclusive. “Once I got drafted by them, it was kind of like a dream come true. The little kid in me would just be through the roof; I am so excited to be a part of Detroit.”
Known for his competitive nature, J.P. spent a lot of time developing his shot and offensive production over the years.
That development clearly paid off, leading him to take to the stage at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 26 at the aforementioned draft. However, his down time was often spent with his family in Michigan.
“Ever since he was little, we would typically go up for an extended period of time. He would love to go fishing and tubing and all the fun Michigan lake activities. We’ve got the majority of my family on his paternal side up in Michigan, so I’ve probably got 15 cousins up there,” Jeffrey Paul Herbert II also said.
J.P. would spend his time growing up split between Texas and Michigan. The former member of the Dallas Stars Elite and WHL First All-Star Team selection was recently announced on July 23 as one of the seven incoming players who will make up Head Coach Brandon Naurato’s freshman class for the Wolverines' 2026-27 season.
In addition to J.P. having a clear love for Michigan, the Wolverines love him right back.
“What drove me to J.P. is his passion for the game. He's a student of the game, people that want to be the best versions of themselves — but don't just talk about it like they put in the work. That's what really drove me to him,” Naurato said of J.P. “He's a game breaker, an elite offensive talent playmaker, an elite scorer, and he's proven that at the junior level. We’re excited to put him in a position to perform to his strengths.”
Brandt Harper, Landon Dupont, Cam Reid, Kieren Dervin, and Nic Sima will be the other six freshmen on the University of Michigan roster in addition to J.P.
Now both an incoming University of Michigan ice hockey player and Detroit Red Wings prospect, J.P. will have easy access to the Red Wings facilities and staffers due to the proximity in locations.
Jeffrey Paul Herbert II would also mention that J.P.’s location and Michigan-heavy background will give him an advantage as he prepares for NHL play.
“It really couldn’t have worked out better for him because he’s familiar with the area. He’s comfortable, he’s going to be 30 minutes away from Little Caesars Arena — so he’s going to have access to their people and he’s going to have an easy line of communication with them,” Jeffrey Paul Herbert II said.
“He’s also going to have an immediate fan base built in with local friends and family so if he ever needs anything, he’s got people there that I can trust and rely on … in every way, shape and form it’s just a dream come true.”
Before J.P. purely focuses on his future and dream come true with the Red Wings, he does have some specific things he wants to accomplish for the Wolverines — what’s on the top of the list? Winning a Frozen Four title.
J.P. said that his passion for the Great Lakes State will easily translate on the ice, and that his career as a hockey player in Michigan is just beginning.
“I think having that much passion and a dream being built around it will definitely give me an edge," he said of his already-developed passion for Michigan. "This is a school I want to bring the best that I absolutely can to, and leave it better than I found it. It’s the next closest thing I know to home and I’ll do anything I can to help bring a National Championship to Michigan.”