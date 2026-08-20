Latest Update Reveals the Detroit Red Wings Aren't Panicking on Major Decision
The Detroit Red Wings off-season has been a mixed bag, but for the most part, the fans that have become increasingly frustrated with a lack of Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances in the past decade have been disappointed at what's been this summer.
Truly, the only notable move that the team made was to deal Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth for what turned out to be J.P. Hurlbert, and while they also added Viktor Arvidsson, this is a team that heads into 2026/27 with a roster very similar to 2025/26.
Until the team find a new General Manager/President of Hockey Operations to replace Steve Yzerman, there's not going to be much change, but when that new person takes over, they'll have plenty of decisions on their plate.
That raises the question however, when exactly will we see a new GM named?
Right now, there's little to go on, and according to a recent report, we may not know for quite some time.
Detroit Red Wings Not Hurrying To Name New General Manager
When Steve Yzerman left his role as GM/POHO back on July 15th, many expected that by early August, the team would have a new person in position to deal with Simon Edvinsson's contract, Dylan Larkin's trade request and the rest of the pressing issues in Detroit.
All of those things are pressing needs that have to be sorted in advance of the regular season, but according to reporter Bob Duff, the Red Wings current front office have not even begun the interview process yet.
This seems like a mistake for the Red Wings, as the front office is now giving their new GM (whenever the interview process begins) less and less time to sort out the mess that has become Dylan Larkin's situation ahead of the regular season. This puts more and more pressure on decisions to be made quickly, meaning panic could set in when things change.
When Will the Red Wings Interview Process Begin?
In the past few weeks, the Red Wings reportedly hired an outside search firm to help them narrow down a list of candidate, with a prominent member of the Detroit Tigers front office becoming a true name to watch In the search.
Beyond that, there's been very little to go on for Red Wings fans, and with the season now officially just 43 days away, they will need to work fast if they want to give the new GM time to make some decisions.
When that time comes, we will continue to update you with all the news and speculation on the new front office in Detroit, but for now, the pressure continues to mount on someone that has not only not been hired yet, but someone that has not even been interviewed to this point.