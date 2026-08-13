Could Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg Really Be the Red Wings' Next GM?
Time and time again, Jeff Greenberg's name keeps coming up as a contender for the open General Manager position for the Detroit Red Wings.
The Red Wings originally announced a change in their hockey operations leadership on July 15, as Steve Yzerman transitions from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager to a senior advisor.
Recent reports have indicated that the next GM will have full hockey operations autonomy and resources, and should have a background heavy in analytics. In addition, TurnkeyZRG has been named as the outside search firm who will be assisting Detroit in the hiring of their next general manager.
With all this in mind — Greenberg, who is currently the General Manager for the Detroit Tigers, has previously been named by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman as someone the Red Wings are really looking into.
But, who is Greenberg and what's his background with the sport of hockey?
Who is Jeff Greenberg?
Greenberg's background is mostly centered around the MLB — he's held various roles in operations with the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, in addition to serving as the Minor League Video and Player Development with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
However, Greenberg's background has already also previously overlapped with the NHL.
From May of 2022 to September of 2023, he served as the Associate GM with the Chicago Blackhawks before being hired as the GM of the Detroit Tigers (his current role).
Greenberg is an Ivy League Alum. The Pennsylvania native attended the University of Pennsylvania and played club hockey at the institution. After graduating from UPenn in 2008, he graduated from Columbia Law School in 2011.
Whoever does indeed get hired as the GM for the Red Wings will have to immediately jump into action.
Captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade away from Detroit in early June, although he has five years remaining on his eight-year, $69.9 million contract with an $8.7 AAV. The Red Wings have previously engaged in talks with the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars regarding Larkin's trade request — though both the Panthers and Golden Knights no longer have interest in acquiring him.
The Red Wings are reportedly seeking a first-line center in return for Larkin.
Assistant GM Shawn Horcoff currently handles Detroit's day-to-day responsibilities, with the exception of making trades. This change in leadership comes as the Red Wings finished 21-16-4 inside Little Caesars Arena and 20-15-6 on the road throughout the 2025-26 League year.