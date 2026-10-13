Moritz Seider on Red Wings’ Playoff Hopes and Embracing Leadership

The Detroit Red Wings got off to a 1-4 start to the 2026-27 season. Focus and drive aren't fully there.

It's going to take maximum effort from all the players to be in a position on a winning path.

Do the Red Wings Have the Pieces in Place for Playoff Aspirations

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moritz Seider recently joined the 'The Conversation Line' podcast. Seider, who is one of the core players on the team, believes that the team has the right players to make something special this season. However, it's going to take some sacrifice and good repetition for the team to compete.

"I think we got the right guys in the locker room," Seider said. "We need good players, and we have that. Of course, we need a good system. We need good leadership. But first of all, we need 18 to 20 guys that are willing to do the right things over and over again on the ice, and I feel like we have them."

Detroit is looking to prove people wrong. It's easy to criticize the team after the first couple of games for sloppy hockey and poor communication on ice.

Seider believes in the system that coach Todd McLellan put in place. It's going to take some games and adjustments to make the system work.

Seider is in his sixth season, all with the Red Wings. He knows how confident this team feels about itself and its ability to get the job done. He doesn't think for one moment that the Red Wings are an underdog team or have an underdog mentality this season. It's a team that wants to play loose and ignore distractions.

Now that he has a few years in the league. Seider hasn't changed much since he first came into the league. He's lived in houses in different countries, but from a hockey standpoint, he's still the same Seider.

"You get older, you get more mature," Seider said. "The hockey factor, nothing really changed on the hockey side."

Seider has a lot of leadership qualities. One of the moments when he got to be a leader for a team happened during the 2026 Winter Olympics, playing for Team Germany. Seider enjoyed his experience being with everyone on the team. He was the captain and played heavy minutes.

"Some of them have been playing together since we were like 14," Seider said. "You have so many great memories and achievements together. I feel like that's probably the most incredible part for me was being able to share that moment with them and seeing them playing against the best competition there is."

Through five games, Seider has two assists. The Red Wings will play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.