Todd McLellan Raves About Red Wings Youngster Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

There hasn’t been much for the Detroit Red Wings or their fans to celebrate for a while now. The start of the season didn’t help.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard could be an exception to that, though.

The Red Wings have fallen to 0-2 early in the season with the 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. But, Brandsegg-Nygard turned in what might be the best performance of his NHL career so far.

Head coach Todd McLellan agreed.

"Fantastic," McLellan said after the game. "Tonight I thought was his best game as a Red Wing. He's a bully, which is great. He isn't afraid to shoot it. He sticks his nose in. Really looks like he's enjoying playing the game."

That was some pretty heavy praise for a guy who the Red Wings really needed to take a step forward this season.

Brandsegg-Nygård played in a career-high number of minutes on Sunday, 19:33 to be exact. He also recorded a career-best six shots on goal.

Overall, he attempted 12 shots in total.

His biggest contribution to the game came in the third period when Detroit was trailing 3-1. Brandsegg-Nygard found the puck behind Winnipeg’s net and then quickly located teammate Emmitt Finnie who scored and pulled the team to within one.

Detroit couldn’t finish the deal, but Brandsegg-Nygard finished with an assist, six shots and a plus-one rating.

More importantly, he looked like he belonged and was very comfortable on the ice.

"I'm happy with the performance," Brandsegg-Nygård said. "I feel good, the same with the team. We had a good connection with the guys we played."

As Detroit’s 2024 first-round pick, this was yet again another encouraging game for the 21-year-old forward.

Through two games, Brandsegg-Nygard has already put nine shots on goal. He recorded only 20 during his 14 NHL appearances last season.

Red Wings Need Brandsegg-Nygard to Step Up

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the No. 15 overall draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Red Wings put faith in Brandsegg-Nygard to transition his shooting ability and two-way play to the NHL ice.

Last season showed the Red Wings that he wasn’t quite ready.

They gave him a chance in the 2025-26 season allowing him to take the ice 14 times, but he only recorded one assist. So, he spent the majority of the season with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He found production there.

He finished at Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 44 points in 60 regular-season games. In ghe Calder Cup Playoffs, he added four more goals and eight points for the team.

This year, Detroit is hoping he can continue that momentum and translate those performances to the NHL.

Given that the Red Wings didn’t make a blockbuster offensive addition during the offseason, they are going to rely heavily on the talent they have within the organization. That includes players like Brandsegg-Nygard, Finnie, Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson to provide more production.

So far, Brandsegg-Nygard has given them reason to believe they can count on him.

Truthfully though, no one should be celebrating too much. The team has only scored two goals through two games and they remain winless on the season.

There is a big difference between searching for something positive and watching one of the organization’s most important young players begin to look like he belongs in a significant NHL role. Brandsegg-Nygard isn’t the result of searching for a positive; he earned the recognition.