Red Wings Boss Todd McLellan’s Coaching Leadership and Family Values

The Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan has built a reputation in hockey as a no-nonsense coach and a straight shooter.

McLellan, 59, believes in accountability and for the team to connect very well on the ice.

It's a new season, and it's playoffs-or-bust for the Red Wings. McLellan is not concerned about his job, but he will control how he leads this team to great success despite the outside noise and distractions.

Inside McLellan’s Coaching Philosophy and Personal Values

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coaching can be a daunting task. When a coach teaches his players, he must be careful how he communicates and use a tone that doesn't come off as cringeworthy. Athletes always seek leadership in a coach, not dictatorship.

McLellan joined "The Conversation Line" podcast to discuss his coaching philosophy and family life.

McLellan tries his best to keep it positive but admits that at times it can be overwhelming.

"I think we're adjusting," McLellan said. "It can be frustrating at times because there's things that are completely out of our control. We point on the table a little bit too. We're human beings. The players need to see the right side of us right now. Try to keep things as positive as possible. The players have responded very well."

Coaches spend a lot of time away from home. It's a price they pay because many times they have to miss birthdays, graduations, and much more. In McLellan's household, when he has time to be with his family, he makes sure to appreciate the moments with his wife and kids.

"My wife has had the best professional career because I've been gone a lot and she's been able to keep everything together," McLellan said. "The family moments are huge. Now that both of my boys are older, married, gone on their own, when we get together, we really treasure them."

McLellan wakes up every day and still gets fired up about going out there and coaching his players. The way he describes what keeps him going to coach at this stage of his life, he simplified it in the best way he knows how.

"Seeing the classroom, get the lesson," McLellan said. "That's the reward. It's not even about winning or losing. For me, it's the classroom progressing as a group or individually, seeing them move forward, seeing them pick things up and become better at their craft."

McClellan got into coaching at a young age. He comes from a family that loves hockey, like his father and brother. Having mentors helped McLellan become the hockey genius he is today. Some players learn visually and not verbally. Everyone learns in a different way in the game of hockey.