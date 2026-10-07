Red Wings Could Turn Simon Edvinsson Standoff Into Intriguing Trade Haul

Trading Simon Edvinsson shouldn't be something the Detroit Red Wings want to do. Unfortunately for them, they've been put in the position where they may not have a choice.

Edvinsson's contract situation has created an unexpected problem for the franchise that once viewed the 23-year-old as one of the cornerstones of its blue line. If the two sides can't find common ground and the Red Wings decide a trade is the best solution, the franchise can't afford to simply collect draft picks and start waiting again.

They need something that can help now and maybe something for later, too. The St. Louis Blues could provide both. Here's one hypothetical proposal:

Red Wings receive: Jake Neighbours, Lukas Fischer and a 2027 first-round pick.

Blues receive: Simon Edvinsson.

USA’s defenseman Lukas Fischer Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is no indication the teams have discussed such a deal. But if the Red Wings reach the point of entertaining offers, it's the type of package that should get their attention.

Neighbours would be an immediate help. The 24-year-old has already established himself as an NHL forward and has shown he can score, reaching 27 goals during the 2023-24 season. He's physical, he'll go to the net, and most importantly, he's young enough that Detroit wouldn't be exchanging part of its future for a short-term fix.

Then there's Lukas Fischer. That's where things get interesting. Fischer is the son of former Red Wings defenseman Jiri Fischer, who spent his entire career in Detroit after the organization selected him 25th overall in the 1998 NHL Draft.

The elder Fischer played 305 games for the Red Wings and was part of their 2002 Stanley Cup championship team. His playing career ended after he suffered cardiac arrest on the bench during a game in November 2005. He later returned to the organization and has spent years working in player development.

More than two decades later, his son could theoretically become part of Detroit's future. The Blues selected the 6-foot-3 Fischer 56th overall in 2024. The 20-year-old is still developing but can play a physical and offensive game. Fischer scored 15 goals and 37 points in 51 games for the Sarnia Sting of the OHL in 2024-25. He wouldn't immediately replace what the Red Wings would lose in Edvinsson. That's not the point.

Neighbours would provide the NHL-ready portion of the return. Fischer would give Detroit another young defenseman to develop, while the first round pick could help them land a top-skill player high in the draft.

Would it be enough? That's where things get difficult.

Edvinsson isn't a reclamation project. He recorded nine goals and 25 points last season while averaging more than 22 minutes per game. He's not only 23, but he's 6-foot-6 and 222 pounds. And his best hockey may still be ahead of him.

The Red Wings can't trade a player like that because negotiations became uncomfortable. But if the relationship can't be mended, the Red Wings eventually have to determine what comes next. Neighbours could help them today. Fischer could become part of tomorrow and bring a familiar hockey name back to Detroit in the process.

Losing Simon Edvinsson would hurt. If the Red Wings have no other choice, getting something for the present and the future might make it hurt a little less.