Red Wings Have Perfect Trade Partner for Simon Edvinsson

The Detroit Red Wings are about to start their 2026- 27 season as they take on the New York Rangers for Detroit's home opener. But there is some lingering drama going on within the organization and some of it involves one of their best young defensemen.

Simon Edvinsson looks for a new contract from interim GM Shawn Horcoff and was recently seen in Sweden, continuing to work out while he holds out. If Horcoff decides to stand his ground instead of giving in to Edvinsson's contract demands, there could be a perfect team as a fit.

Shawn Horcoff could look to Pittsburgh as a perfect trade partner

Michigan Wolverines forward Will Horcoff (44) tracks the puck in overtime. Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Horcoff does decide to search for a trade for his young defenseman, he should lend Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas a call. The Penguins and Dubas currently have Horcoff's son, Will Horcoff, in their prospect pool and Will was a former first-round pick for Pittsburgh not too long ago.

The Penguins are in dire need of young, dynamic defensemen who can play the left side. And Edvinsson would fit that exact profile and would be a nice fit in Pittsburgh. And knowing that Will is in Pittsburgh, that could be a nice starting point for the Red Wings.

Edvinsson did get some time with Moritz Seider last season for Detroit, but he is asking for a big contract and likely will not receive it for the time being. If Edvinsson does not get the contract that he is looking for, he could request a trade and the Penguins could come calling and scoop him up.

There would be such a nice reunion of father and son if Shawn Horcoff asked Dubas for his son, Will, in any kind of trade talks. Not to say that Horcoff could eventually give in to Edvinsson's contract demands, but the youngster being in Sweden for the time being is not good for Horcoff or the organization.

Typically, when a player goes to a different country to train with the season about to get underway, that usually means the player is holding out for a big contract. And that seems to be the case here, even though it has not been 100% confirmed.

This is a messy situation for the Red Wings, as they have been dealing with the Dylan Larkin drama as well. And with the season getting underway real soon, they might want to solve both issues as quickly as they can.