The Winger NY Rangers Could Target in First Round of the 2026 NHL Draft
As the calendar has flipped to the week of June 22 for the New York Rangers, all attention has shifted towards who the organization will be selecting with their not one but two first-round selections in the 2026 NHL Draft.
The Rangers will be on the clock with the No. 5 and No. 26 picks in the upcoming first round, and most outlets have reported defensemen being the likely targets. However, the Blueshirts and Head Coach Mike Sullivan could turn heads and instead take a winger in the first round.
Their roster currently has Will Cuylle, Tye Kartye, Alexis Lafreniere, Conor Sheary and Adam Sykora as left wings. Of those, the eldest is Sheary at 34, and the youngest is Sykora at 21. As such, top prospect J.P. Hurlbert could be looked at by Sullivan and co. as a potential next man up.
Hurlbert is currently committed to the University of Michigan, was on display at the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine (in which only the top prospects are invited), and was listed by NHL.com as the No. 6 available left wing in this year's draft.
Following a lackluster season, New York could certainly place some priority on someone who could generate offensive production. And according to Dallas Stars Elite Director of Hockey Operations and 16U Head Coach Eric Silverman, his former player of Hurlbert easily fits this bill to a tee.
"He's a goal scorer. He has scored in every level he's been at, and I expect that to continue," Silverman said. "If you look at J.P.'s history, he'll bring offense. He's a very competitive kid. He's probably as good a pure goal scorer as there is in the age group," Silverman added. "One thing I know about J.P. is his best quality is how driven he is to be great, and I know he'll put the work in and do whatever to takes to find his way to be successful."
Rangers Could Prioritize Goal Scoring Through Prospect J.P. Hurlbert
Hurlbert was among the Dallas Stars Elite's top goal-scorers throughout his entire youth hockey career. In fact, his 2023-24 year with the Dallas Stars Elite 16U team saw him tally a whopping 48 goals in addition to logging 40 assists.
At only 18, Hurlbert said this is a result of the large priority he has placed on developing his shot, which he's been working on ever since he was a kid in his own backyard.
"For me, I think it's my shot," Hurlbert previously said of what he thinks will make him stand out from other offensive prospects. "I've had a net, some pucks in my backyard since I was six years old, making targets with my dad. It's just something that [has] created muscle memory. It's a habit, and it's just an area of my game where I feel very confident."
Hurlbert is the reigning Western Hockey League Rookie of the Year and is coming off time with both the U.S. National Team Development Program and the WHL's Kamloops Blazers. An Allen, Texas native, Hurlbert also recently finished fourth in the entire WHL scoring race in the regular season — scoring 42 goals and 55 assists for a total of 97 points in 68 games.
Reports on Hurlbert and former coaches also cite his competitive nature as a bonus to whatever organization selects him. For the Rangers, going after a spirited talent to develop could be just the thing they need, especially when that prospect has a constant desire to improve his game.
"There's so much that goes into the game and trying to develop. I think working on my strengths and working at working on my weaknesses at the same time is kind of a big priority," Hurlbert also said.
The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on June 26 and 27. The first round — which is when Hurlbert's name is projected to be called — will be held on Friday, June 26.