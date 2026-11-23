Dylan Larkin's long-running dispute with the Detroit Red Wings has finally reached its conclusion. The former captain is headed to the Montreal Canadiens in a blockbuster trade that ends his 12-season association with the only NHL organization he has represented.

According to the Montreal Canadiens' news release on NHL.com, the Canadiens are acquiring Larkin, a 2027 third-round selection and a 2028 second-round pick. The Red Wings will receive forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a first-round pick in 2029.

A Difficult Departure From Detroit

Larkin, the Waterford, Michigan, native was selected as the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, became the Red Wings' captain in January 2021, and spent his career attempting to restore the franchise's championship tradition.

The 30-year-old leaves with 278 goals and 649 points in 818 career games with the Red Wings, ranking 10th in team history in both categories.

Following another disappointing season, Larkin requested a trade, eventually relinquished his captaincy, and stopped reporting to the club in October.

His departure closes a painful chapter for an organization that once envisioned him spending his entire career wearing the Winged Wheel.

The Red Wings Receive Youth, Experience and Future Assets

Michael Hage Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The centerpiece of the return could be Hage, the 21st overall selection by the Canadiens in 2024. The 20-year-old University of Michigan center produced 52 points in 39 games last season and has continued to develop into a dangerous offensive prospect.

Dach represents a different proposition. The Chicago Blackhawks selected the 6-foot-4 forward third overall in 2019, but injuries have repeatedly interrupted his career. Now 25, Dach brings size and versatility, although his eight points through 22 games this season illustrate the uncertainty surrounding his offensive future.

Between the pipes, Montembeault provides another experienced option, which the Red Wings have a plethora of in the system. The 30-year-old helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Championship, compiling a 1.42 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage in seven games.

For interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, the trade represents a substantial reshaping of the Red Wings' future. Larkin was supposed to be a part of that future and instead, the responsibility now falls to a new collection of players, including a promising Michigan center whose own NHL story has yet to begin.