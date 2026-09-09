Shawn Horcoff Temporary GM Duties Continue for Red Wings
Assistant General Manager Shawn Horcoff represented the Detroit Red Wings on an NHL virtual call that took place on Sept. 9, indicating that the Red Wings' GM hunt is still continuing forward.
On September 9 at 1:00 p.m. EST, Horcoff participated in a Zoom call organized by the NHL for all general managers and head coaches. This meeting had previously taken place in person last September in Detroit, but the League decided to hold it online this year for the convenience of everyone involved. NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared Horcoff's involvement on social media and noted that the search for Steve Yzerman's successor is still ongoing.
This development comes following the Detroit summer announcement that Yzerman is transitioning from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager to a senior advisor to Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch.
The search has continued on throughout the summer and into the fall — with the Red Wings now to open training camp as soon as Sept. 17 and begin their season Oct. 2 against the New York Rangers.
TurnkeyZRG was brought in by Detroit as an external search firm to assist in the job hunt, as TurnkeyZRG boasts 25 years in executive search and previously helped the Vegas Golden Knights in their hiring of then-Team President Kerry Bubolz.
Potential candidates currently reported are Florida Panthers Assistant GM Brett Peterson and San Jose Sharks Assistant GM Jeff Kealty; Jeff Greenberg of the Detroit Tigers recently removed his name from contention.
Who Is Shawn Horcoff for the Red Wings?
Horcoff was named the Red Wings Assistant General Manager and the fifth General Manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins (Red Wings' AHL affiliate) on Feb. 4, 2022, after former GM Pat Verbeek's departure.
The 2026-27 campaign will mark his fifth full season as general manager for the Griffins
Horcoff previously worked alongside Steve Yzerman on all hockey operations matters for the Red Wings, in addition to being responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Griffins, including personnel decisions, contract negotiations and player movement. He spent six seasons as the Red Wings' director of player development and three seasons as assistant director of player development — which was after joining the Red Wings prior to the 2016-17 season, following a 1,008-game NHL career.
Horcoff is currently handling Detroit's hockey operations, which are being managed on a day-to-day basis.
There are some reports that Horcoff could permanently fill the role of Detroit's next GM — however nothing is definite.