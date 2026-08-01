Red Wings First-Rounder Assigned Michigan Wolverines Jersey Number
J.P. Hurlbert of the Detroit Red Wings will be wearing No. 2 for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2026-27 season.
The University of Michigan announced the new jersey numbers for its seven incoming players who will make up the freshman class — Brandt Harper, Landon Dupont, Cam Reid, Kieren Dervin, Nic Sima and Hurlbert. Hurlbert is a fourth-generation Wolverine and was also recently selected by the Red Wings at No. 23 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft; the winger will now wear No. 2 for Michigan.
In an exclusive, Hurlbert previously said to Detroit Red Wings On SI that his family history with the Wolverines will easily translate to an on-ice passion that will give him an edge.
“I think having that much passion and a dream being built around it will definitely give me an edge," he said of his already-developed passion for Michigan. "This is a school I want to bring the best that I absolutely can to, and leave it better than I found it. It’s the next closest thing I know to home and I’ll do anything I can to help bring a National Championship to Michigan.”
J.P. Hurlbert Assigned Michigan Wolverines Jersey Number Following Detroit Red Wings Drafting
Detroit selected Hurlbert in the first round after being named the Western Hockey League Rookie of the Year after finishing fourth in the entire WHL scoring race in the regular season — scoring 42 goals and 55 assists for a total of 97 points in 68 games with the Kamloops Blazers.
The Texas native was also a finalist for the WHL Player of the Year and was an alternate captain in 2025-26. Hurlbert also spent time with the USNTDP and attended the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase.
Michigan Head Coach Brandon Naurato has also said to Detroit Red Wings On SI that he expects Hurlbert to be a major offensive contributor for the Wolverines.
“What drove me to J.P. is his passion for the game. He's a student of the game, people that want to be the best versions of themselves — but don't just talk about it like they put in the work. That's what really drove me to him,” Naurato previously said of J.P. “He's a game breaker, an elite offensive talent playmaker, an elite scorer, and he's proven that at the junior level. We’re excited to put him in a position to perform to his strengths.”
Michigan finished the most recent 2025-26 season with a 3-4 loss in double overtime against then-No. 4 Denver at the NCAA Frozen Four; the Wolverines had a 31-8-1 overall record.
Hurlbert and Michigan will open next season by hosting Bowling Green on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.