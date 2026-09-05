Red Wings GM Search Takes Important Next Step with Training Camp Approaching
The Detroit Red Wings are nearing two full months without a general manager. Steve Yzerman vacated his position, and training camp is fast approaching. The franchise's expansive search for a new shot-caller should be drawing to a merciful close sooner rather than later.
While few concrete details have been shared regarding the Red Wings' ongoing search, it was previously reported that Detroit was casting a fairly wide net, which included current Detroit Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg in addition to a number of currently in-hockey candidates.
Recently, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Red Wings were hoping to have their new GM in place by Labor Day, which is now just three days away. That specific goal seems unlikely at this point, but in any case, it won't be long now.
Red Wings Begin Narrowing Down Candidates
On Thursday night, PuckPedia, the No. 1 NHL salary cap website, reported that there was word the Red Wings had begun dropping some candidates from the search as they close in on a final decision.
"There is word that some candidates who were involved in the Red Wings GM process have recently been told they are no longer in the running for the position," PuckPedia wrote on their X account.
Sean Shapiro of EliteProspects previously named executives like the Tigers' Greenberg, Florida Panthers assistant GM Brett Peterson, San Jose Sharks assistant GM Jeff Kealty, and Dallas Stars assistant GM Scott White as those who were drawing attention from the Red Wings.
Of note, each day from here on out is going to count more and more; Red Wings training camp will open in just under two weeks on Sept. 17, and if they move quickly enough, the Red Wings can give their new GM a week to settle in and get acquainted with the staff and players before then.
In addition to just being in place for training camp, the new Red Wings GM will also need to decide on what to do with unsettled captain Dylan Larkin, while also needing to work with RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson and his agent on a new contract.
While unlikely we get that far, the Red Wings must sign Edvinsson to a contract before Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. EST for the top-pair blue liner to play in the NHL this season.
That's all to say that, in general terms, everything has a deadline, and the Red Wings are, for better or for worse, taking every moment available to them during this GM search.