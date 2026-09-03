Timeline Clarified in Detroit Red Wings' GM Hunt
The Detroit Red Wings originally hoped to have Steve Yzerman's successor in place come Labor Day on Sept. 7, and while that window has likely passed, a final decision is expected in the near future.
Several candidates have since emerged in the General Manager search — which started in July when the Red Wings revealed that Yzerman would transition to a senior advisor role to Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch — including Florida Panthers Assistant GM Brett Peterson and San Jose Sharks Assistant GM Jeff Kealty.
Jeff Greenberg, who has served as an Associate GM with the Chicago Blackhawks and is currently the GM of the Detroit Tigers, has also had his name floating among the candidates. Detroit hockey operations are now continuing to be managed on a day-to-day basis as the Red Wings near training camp, with Assistant GM Shawn Horcoff currently handling these responsibilities.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli recently said on the Sept. 1 FAN Morning Show that while the Labor Day window will now not be possible, the previously mentioning final decision should come shortly.
Yzerman, 61, has previously stated he is beyond grateful for his experiences with the Red Wings.
"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” said Yzerman in the July leadership transition media release. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”
Detroit GM Search Potentially Nearing Completion
The news that a new GM could be announced soon comes after TurnkeyZRG has been identified as the external search firm assisting Detroit in its candidate hunt.
It's important for Red Wings fans to also note that Yzerman is to serve in an advisory capacity on the search committee for the new hockey operations leader, with the committee also including Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President & CEO, Ryan Gustafson, alongside other leaders.
Yzerman has served as the Red Wings' GM since April 2019, after being one of only nine Red Wings to have had their number retired and to have played all 22 years of his career in Detroit. He retired from his playing career in 2006 after helping hoist three Stanley Cups and tallying 1,755 points.
As previously referenced, Horcoff is handling day-to-day responsibilities for Detroit, as his son — Will — currently plays for the University of Michigan and was selected at No. 24 overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft.