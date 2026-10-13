Red Wings Goaltending Prospect Named AHL Player of the Week

Per an announcement from the American Hockey League, the Detroit Red Wings AHL affiliate of the Grand Rapids Griffins saw goaltender Michal Postava announced as the AHL Player of the Week.

Postava was named the AHL Player of the Week for the period of play ending on Oct. 11, 2026. This comes after the goalie stopped 58 of 60 shots faced in his two starts for the Griffins last week — going 2-0-0 and posting a 1.00 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage. Postava's 36 saves also helped lead Grand Rapids to a 2-1 win in their home opener on Oct. 9.

An undrafted free agent, Postava signed with the Red Wings on June 10, 2025.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Postava is currently 3-0-0 with a 1.34 GAA and a .950 save percentage over his first three starts of the season, now boasting a record of 20-6-0 with a 1.67 GAA, a .938 save percentage and four shutouts in 28 career appearances with the Griffins.

Per the AHL, he also previously earned a share of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award last season when the Griffins allowed the fewest goals of the season across the American Hockey League.

The goalie is currently 24-years-old and is a Czechia native.

Goalies Across the Red Wings Franchise

John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov are the goalies currently listed on the Red Wings roster. Gibson has 75 saves across four games played and Tarasov has 38 saves across two games played for Detroit across its first five games of the year.

Tarasov was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 1, 2026 and Gibson was traded to Detroit by the Anaheim Ducks in the summer of 2025.

Trey Augustin is the other goalie listed alongside Postava on the Grand Rapids roster.

Next up, the Red Wings are slated to host the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 13. The Griffins will next play against the Rockford IceHogs on Oct. 18.

In terms of potential transactions surrounding the Red Wings and Grand Rapids, Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as the Red Wings' interim general manager — he's the man in charge of handling day-to-day responsibilities.

Steve Yzerman is transitioning from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager to a senior advisor.

"Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization,” Red Wings Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch had said. “We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family.”