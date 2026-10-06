Red Wings Owner Chris Ilitch Acknowledges Fan Frustrations After Opener

Detroit Red Wings Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch has finally addressed Red Wings fans amidst ongoing frustrations surrounding the franchise.

"I recognize fan frustrations. I get it and certainly feel the same. Like our city, the Red Wings have experienced incredible triumphs and faced difficult challenges but have always met them with grit and determination," Ilitch wrote across LinkedIn.

This follows Red Wings fans breaking out into "sell the team" chants at the first two games at Little Caesars Arena for the 2026-27 NHL season. Detroit also lost both consecutive games — losing 2-0 to the New York Rangers on Oct. 2, which was followed by a 3-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.

Other frustrations surrounding the Red Wings include now-former captain Dylan Larkin requesting a trade away from the team that originally drafted him, and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reporting that defenseman Simon Edvinsson would also prefer a trade away from Detroit.

We have a “sell the team” chant five minutes into the Red Wings season pic.twitter.com/QSC12ck1Uk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 2, 2026

Chris Ilitch Looks to Move Red Wings Forward From Ongoing Franchise Drama

Ilitch also said he is looking towards building a better future in Detroit.

"As the franchise begins its 101st season, I remain focused on building the championship-level organization that our Red Wings family and fans deserve," said Ilitch.

It is apparent that lots of frustrations from Detroit fans stem from the ongoing situation with Larkin.

Larkin was heavily booed upon being introduced with the other scratched players at the season opener. This came after his trade request following last season and the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 30-year-old center has totaled 643 points (276 goals, 367 assists) from 808 games played with the Red Wings. Larkin is also dealing with an upper-body injury that got him moved to a non-roster injured reserve spot.

"I want to be out there. This [injury is] very unfortunate timing, and I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans," Larkin previously said at his Sept. 17 press conference on his frustrations surrounding the injury.

It was also announced on Sept. 11 that the Red Wings stripped Larkin of his captaincy. His photo has since also been removed from the captains' photo bench within Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin had five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract at the time of his request.

Ilitch also serves as the chief executive officer of Ilitch Companies — in addition to being the chairman and CEO of the Detroit Tigers with Major League Baseball.

He oversees both business and hockey operations decisions for the Red Wings.

With Ilitch looking to move forward, the Red Wings next host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET.