Red Wings' John Gibson Facing Early Questions Despite Latest Victory

John Gibson had plenty of reasons to feel relieved following the Detroit Red Wings' 4-3 shootout victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

After a difficult start to the season, the veteran goaltender finally delivered the kind of performance the Red Wings have been waiting to see. Gibson stopped 31 of 34 shots and denied all three San Jose attempts in the shootout, helping the Red Wings overcome a two-goal third-period deficit.

It was an encouraging evening for the 33-year-old, although his performance also highlighted a question the Red Wings must address.

Can Gibson provide the consistency the Red Wings need?

Through six starts, Gibson has compiled a 2-3-1 record with a 3.58 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage. Those numbers are hardly what the Red Wings envisioned from a goaltender expected to stabilize the position. His struggles have been particularly noticeable in certain games.

Against the Seattle Kraken on October 9, Gibson surrendered five goals on just 15 shots before being replaced. Four days later, he allowed five goals against the New Jersey Devils, although he also made 32 saves during the Red Wings' 5-4 overtime defeat.

Saturday presented another challenge.

The Sharks generated 34 shots and scored twice on the power play, forcing Gibson to withstand several dangerous opportunities. One of his most impressive stops came during the opening period when he stacked his pads to deny Macklin Celebrini.

The save helped prevent the Sharks from taking an early lead and demonstrated the athleticism that once made Gibson one of the NHL's most highly regarded young goaltenders. His performance in the shootout was equally important.

But the Red Wings have another goaltender making a compelling argument for additional playing time. Danill Tarasov has posted a 1-0-1 record, a .965 save percentage and a 0.80 goals-against average in three appearances. Those statistics represent a small sample, but they also provide head coach Todd McLellan with something to consider.

The Red Wings cannot afford to overlook a goaltender performing well simply because another entered the season with greater expectations. At the same time, Gibson's difficulties shouldn't be viewed without considering the team's defensive problems.

The Red Wings have struggled on the penalty kill, surrendered opportunities through turnovers, and occasionally forced their goaltenders to contend with extended offensive pressure.

Against the Sharks, two of the three goals came while the Red Wings were shorthanded. Improving the play in front of Gibson would undoubtedly help. Still, he must take responsibility for his own performance.

Whether McLellan chooses to ride the veteran or distribute starts more evenly will be worth watching. For now, one strong performance has given Gibson something positive to build upon. The next challenge is making sure it doesn't stand alone.