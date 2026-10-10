Red Wings Badly need Daniil Tarasov to Step Up vs Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings had bad fortune Friday night against the Seattle Kraken in their 6-3 loss on home ice. The Red Wings ended up starting John Gibson but pulled him mid-game in the second period

Gibson ended up allowing five goals on 15 shots faced and even allowed four goals in a span of 9:26 in the second period. The fact that the Red Wings were facing a back-to-back and had to put backup Daniil Tarasov in the game was unfortunate.

Now Tarasov is set to get the start for head coach Todd McClellan as the Red Wings are set to face the Montreal Canadiens on the road Saturday night. Knowing how poorly Gibson played against the Kraken, the Red Wings need a good game from Tarasov.

The Canadiens, also in the Atlantic Division, are not a slouch. They are an up-and-coming team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season and were swept by the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes.

The Red Wings also need to be better in front of Tarasov against Montreal

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) handles the puck during the third period. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the main reasons why Gibson was pulled against the Kraken so early had a lot to do with allowing so many goals in a short span. But the Red Wings' defense, led by Moritz Seider and crew, was not doing him any favors, especially in the defensive zone.

A lot of the reasons the Red Wings have lost games so far this season are that the defensive coverage overall has been poor, plus they are missing Simon Edvinsson, who might be traded soon. But the Red Wings are an organization that tries to be a playoff contender year after year.

And if Detroit wants to be a playoff contender and be a team that can actually compete, being incompetent defensively that gets their goaltender pulled has to come to an end. As the Red Wings face another tough opponent, this is one of those games that Tarasov has to steal.

Tarasov knows that his defensive core in front of him can break down at any time, but he needs to be able to push through adversity and try to steal a road win. It would go a long way for the Red Wings if they could find a way to get on the scoreboard early and leave Montreal with a win early in the season.

The goaltending overall has to be better if Detroit has playoff aspirations. They know that, and the coaching staff knows it and needs to correct it very soon.