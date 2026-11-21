The Detroit Red Wings are searching for answers to an offensive drought that has turned a promising start into a frustrating November. Saturday night, they'll face a New York Islanders team enjoying better fortunes.

The Red Wings (8-11-3) welcome the Islanders (10-6-5) to Little Caesars Arena for a 7 p.m. ET matchup, hoping to reverse a stretch that has seen the Red Wings lose six of seven games.

The Islanders, meanwhile, have collected points in six consecutive contests, although their three-game winning streak ended Thursday with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

For Red Wings coach Todd McLellan, the immediate concern is finding ways to generate more dangerous scoring chances.

Red Wings' Offense Searching for Answers

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings have scored just 12 goals during their seven-game slump, while surrendering 22. Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Boston offered another example of their difficulty sustaining offensive pressure.

Lucas Raymond scored the Red Wings' lone goal, his ninth of the season, while the Bruins limited the Red Wings to 21 shots.

Raymond leads the Red Wings with 22 points, but the club needs greater contributions throughout its lineup.

Alex DeBrincat has seven goals and 16 points, although his recent production has declined. Viktor Arvidsson has contributed eight goals and 15 points.

The Red Wings' goaltending remains another consideration. Daniil Tarasov carries a .927 save percentage, while John Gibson has struggled with consistency. Saturday's starter has not been confirmed.

Schaefer Gives Islanders Another Dangerous Weapon

The Islanders' resurgence has been fueled partly by the impressive development of Matthew Schafer. The 19-year-old defenseman leads the Islanders with 24 points, including nine goals and 15 assists. His offensive instincts and skating have made him one of the NHL's most exciting players in the league.

Veteran center Bo Horvat has also contributed nine goals and 21 points, while Simon Holmstrom has nine goals and 16 points.

Mathew Barzal remains a dangerous playmaker capable of creating scoring opportunities through speed and puck movement. The Islanders also possess a significant advantage in goal.

Ilya Sorokin has compiled an 8-4-2 record with a 2.42 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. His ability to frustrate opposing shooters could present another obstacle for Detroit's struggling attack.

The Islanders has also been effective killing penalties, operating at 85.9 percent compared to the Red Wings' 70.3 percent.

The Red Wings cannot afford another evening spent chasing the puck along the perimeter. Against Sorokin and an Islanders defense featuring Schafer, meaningful traffic around the crease will be essential.