How Multi-Sport Roots and the SHL Shaped Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond’s Game

Detroit Red Wings left winger Lucas Raymond is one of the top players on the roster. His drive and focus are what make him a fan favorite.

Raymond's journey to the NHL and landing with the Red Wings is remarkable. Raymond had many different choices for what sport he could have played.

Raymond Had Other Interests Besides Hockey

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a fascinating podcast interview on "The Conversation Line," Raymond shared other passions he had when he was younger. His athletic experiences in Sweden and his journey to the hockey stage are worth learning from.

"I played other sports, a couple of weird ones; I played a lot of soccer," Raymond said. "That was probably the other main one. It was probably when I was 13 or 14 that I had to choose: hockey or soccer, and I liked hockey more. Still loved soccer. I still watch a lot of it, play in the summer sometimes, but hockey drew me in."

Raymond did gymnastics, diving, and tried different sports. Sports have always been a driving factor for him. He enjoyed trying many different things to see what he was good at.

France is one of the top attractions to visit for many people. Raymond has family over there, but he usually visits when he's on vacation.

"I've been to France a couple of times, but just like vacation-wise," Raymond said. "Not to go see any family there."

Raymond is a product of Sweden. That's where it all started for him. Sweden carries hockey in its blood. In the history of hockey, there have been so many talented athletes who come from the country. Raymond elaborates on the SHL and highly praises the league.

"It's a really good hockey league," Raymond said. "It's probably the second or third best league in the world. As a young guy, for me it was perfect because I could play in the under-18s and then was up for the men's team. You can get to learn how to play that type of game in the SHL. Even though I wasn't playing a lot, I still got to learn and be in the locker room and see how those guys carried themselves and took care of themselves, but then I could still go down and play with the under-20s, even and play my game, have the puck a lot, and keep developing."

Raymond made his debut when he was 16 years old in the SHL. The NHL is faster-paced compared to when he was at home in Sweden. He had to balance school and being on the ice very strategically because the hours were not easy. Regardless, education was a big part of Raymond's life.

In 18 games, Raymond has posted 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) this season. Raymond was drafted in the 2020 NHL Draft by Detroit.