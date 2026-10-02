Red Wings Open 101st Season With Historic Original Six Showdown

The waiting is over. The Detroit Red Wings will begin their first regular-season game against the New York Rangers on Friday.

There are only a few matchups on hockey that carry as much history as the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers. The teams were both a part of the NHL’s Original Six. Back then, the league looked nothing like it does today.

The two franchises met three times last season. The Rangers took two of the three and have won four of the last five meetings.

Detroit is looking to get some revenge and start a winning streak of its own against the Rangers

Red Wings Preparing for Tense Battle with Rangers

Detroit Red Wings players Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NHL Opening Night started on Wednesday. The Red Wings were one of those teams watching what others were doing. It brings excitement but also eagerness to get on the ice.

Alex DeBrincat is one of those players who’s excited to face the Rangers. He’s motivated to get on the ice and perform in front of the home crowd.

“We’re super excited,” DeBrincat said. “You’re watching the game on TV the Past couple of nights, and you see the intensity, and it looks so fun out there. We’re definitely excited to get going and start strong.”

These hockey players are playing the game they love. The Red Wings want to win, and players are focusing on being great teammates. They know they have to show up against the Rangers. The intensity is going to be at an all-time high.

This is the Red Wings' first game, but the Rangers' third. No matter what the record indicates, the Rangers will come out swinging with everything they have.

Throughout their practice sessions, the Red Wings have been building great chemistry despite some of the controversial headlines that occurred during the off-season.

The Red Wings have a schedule that will start the first four games at home. Taking advantage of home-court advantage is something they have to jump at the opportunity and get off to a fast start.

“It’s important to start strong, get that confidence right away,” DeBrincat said. “Having that many home games in a row is great. We got to show up. Be ready to defend home ice.”

While the team has been addressing ongoing problems, the world of the NHL keeps moving forward.

The players can only control what they can control. It’s all about moving forward and scoring goals. The roster has too much talent not to score a lot of goals. The Red Wings must set the tone so teams look at them and say, “This is a tough team to beat or to neutralize.”

Teams that succeed are grinders and stay 100 percent focused on what’s in front of them. There’s a sense that this year's Red Wings will be more physical and mentally prepared for battle.

The bitter taste of missing the playoffs for the last 10 consecutive years will carry into this season. It all starts with leadership. From coach Todd McLellan to their top players like Moritz Seider and DeBrincat. This season, we are going to see the growth of Seider’s vocal leadership.