Red Wings' Preference for Simon Edvinsson Contract Would Be a Huge Mistake

Heading into the start of the 2026-27 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings still need to re-sign RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who was left off the team's initial 23-man roster ahead of Monday's 5 p.m. EST deadline.

Arguably the Red Wings' biggest piece of outstanding business next to captain Dylan Larkin, Edvinsson, 23, has emerged as a young top-pair defender and complement to star defenseman Moritz Seider, and with Detroit's window of contention all but slammed shut, posturing for the future is of utmost importance.

However, recent reports have indicated that the Red Wings prefer to sign Edvinsson to a short-term deal, which would, for all intents and purposes, be a huge mistake.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared in his most recent "32 Thoughts" blog that "Heading into last weekend, Detroit was firm on a bridge for Simon Edvinsson. I say it a lot: If you think someone is a cornerstone, lock him up for as long as you can, because the price never goes down."

Added Friedman: "This is a great opportunity for Shawn Horcoff, but it might be prudent for Detroit to bring in an experienced advisor, a sober second thought, if you will. I can understand the Red Wings don’t desire to make major commitments in the interim, but time does not stop. Edvinsson, Larkin and UFA-to-be Alex DeBrincat must be dealt with sooner or later."

Reasonable Contract Comparables for Simon Edvinsson

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin (21) holds up the Stanley Cup Trophy. Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friedman reiterated in the same writing that another RFA defenseman, Alexander Nikishin, would be looking for a five-year, $9 million AAV contract from his next team, and potentially less in the right situation.

Edvinsson, as a more experienced and accomplished player at the NHL level (lack of a Stanley Cup win notwithstanding), would likely earn more than that.

This summer, defensemen like Simon Nemec, Jamie Drysdale, and Brandt Clarke all signed five-year contracts worth less than $8 million annually. Players like Philip Broberg, Lane Hutson, and Thomas Harley all raked in $8 million or more annually for six years or longer.

As the NHL salary cap continues to rise, having to sign Edvinsson to another contract after a short-term contract expires would cost the Red Wings a ton of money, which would later hinder their ability to re-sign younger players in need of their first big contracts, having a negative effect on a future contention window.

Plus, giving Edvinsson a short-term bridge contract now signals to the player and his camp that the Red Wings organization is not prepared to make a long-term commitment to their former No. 6 overall pick.

For a Red Wings team already rotting from the inside out, the last thing they need is to manufacture another source of consternation when it isn't necessary at all.