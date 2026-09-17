Dylan Larkin Finally Addresses Red Wings Trade Request
Former captain Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings spoke to the media on Sept. 17 — marking the first time he's addressed the public following his request to be traded away from Detroit.
The press conference also came after Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff revealed that Larkin will not skate as Detroit begins training camp due to an upper-body injury sustained during off-ice training earlier in the week. Larkin's trade request — which other reports have indicated contains preferred landing spots with the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars — also resulted in the Red Wings stripping Larkin of his captaincy.
Larkin told the media he is not going to disclose the root cause of his trade request.
"I’m not ready to go there yet,” Larkin said per Max Bultman of The Athletic. "I understand that there’s answers that fans and people that care about this organization around the world want to know, but I’m really not ready to go there. And it’s maybe something that I may never be, you know? And it wasn’t easy to get to that decision. It was very hard. It wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing. I don’t take what I did lightly, and I got to that point, and I’m not quite ready to talk about it."
The center also addressed his injury — specifically noting his disappointment with the timing of it.
"I want to be out there. This [injury is] very unfortunate timing, and I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans," Larkin also said.
Dylan Larkin Understands Reasoning Behind Losing Red Wings' Captaincy
Up until the present, Larkin had been wearing the "C" for the Red Wings since it was originally awarded to him on Jan. 13, 2021
Larkin said he recognizes that his trade request warranted him being stripped of Detroit's captaincy.
"It was discussed with Shawn and the organization, and I understand it. I asked for a trade from the Detroit Red Wings as the captain, and actions have consequences," Larkin additionally said per The Athletic. "I understand why that decision was made, and I’m going to be a professional about it."
A Michigan native — Larkin played the entirety of his career with the Red Wings after originally being drafted No. 15 overall in 2014 after his time playing at the University of Michigan.
He sits with 643 points (276 goals, 367 assists) across 808 games played; Larkin posted 34 goals and 33 assists for the Red Wings in 2025-26.
Larkin's trade request came after he played a pivotal role on the penalty kill for Team USA at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics en route to the Americans winning the gold medal.
Larkin's press conference came as Detroit opened its 2026 training camp ahead of the Red Wings' preseason opener at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 21.