Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson Contract Situation Becoming a Concern
The Detroit Red Wings don’t need any more issues surrounding this team. There are plenty of things that seem to be waiting in the wings and decisions that need to be made. Simon Edvinsson is one more.
As one of the most important young players on the team, Edvinsson is caught in the middle of all the turmoil with the Red Wings.
He is a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. Detroit is still without a general manager. Edvinsson doesn’t have a contract negotiated. See the problem?
Under normal circumstances, there wouldn’t really be much to be concerned about. Restricted free-agent negotiations can go deep into the summer, and Detroit still has the rights to Edvinsson.
But, truly, what is normal about the Red Wings situation right now?
Peter Werner who is Edvinsson’s agent indicated recently that the uncertainty in the front office is contributing to negotiations being put on hold.
"We are patiently awaiting for a new general manager," Werner told Swedish outlet Expressen.
Red Wings Can’t Let GM Search Become Distraction
Edvinsson isn’t just another player. The Red Wings selected him sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, and since then, the defenseman has developed into an important part of Detroit’s young core.
He recorded nine goals and 25 points in 72 games last season. He has continued to build himself up to become a major part of Detroit’s defense.
The 6-foot-6 defenseman is just 23 years old, and surely the best years are still ahead of him.
Edvinsson has expressed interest in remaining with the Red Wings long-term, so there really isn’t any reason for anyone to panic. This isn’t a dispute or a holdout, but training camp is getting closer, and a resolution does need to happen.
In roughly a month, players are going to be returning to get ready for the season. Edvinsson remains without a contract while the organization seems to be taking its time searching for the person who will ultimately make its biggest hockey decisions.
At some point, the prolonged GM search is going to become a risk to other parts of the team.
Edvinsson Should Be Priority
Regardless of the direction the future GM decides to take this team, Edvinsson should be a part of it.
Detroit has spent years building a young core, including Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Edvinsson. Seider and Raymond already have eight-year contract extensions in hand. They were signed in 2024 and made out to be long-term pillars of this franchise.
Edvinsson should be next.
The question will be whether Detroit goes with a similar long-term commitment or makes a shorter bridge just to get a deal done.
Edvinsson’s previous contract carried a $894,167 salary cap hit so everyone can expect a substantial raise is coming, no matter what the structure of the deal is.
Just because Detroit holds the rights to Edvinsson doesn’t stop him from signing an offer sheet from another team, either. Detroit would have the first opportunity to match the offer, though. So, time is of the essence here.
There is still time to get the deal done before training camp starts, and nothing about Edvinsson or his agent’s comments has indicated that he is looking for a way out of Detroit.
There is reason for urgency here, though. Detroit needs to get the deal done.