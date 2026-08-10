Outside Search Firm for Detroit Red Wings' GM Search Unveiled
Per Sean Shapiro of Elite Prospects and Shap Shots, TurnkeyZRG has been revealed as the outside search firm being utilized to find the next Red Wings' general manager.
TurnkeyZRG boasts 25 years in executive search, which includes the firm having assisted the Vegas Golden Knights in their hiring of then-Team President Kerry Bubolz. The founder of TurnkeyZRG is Len Perna, who held senior-level management experience in sales, event marketing and management, sponsorships, venue feasibility and development, facility operations, licensing and legal affairs, and has successfully managed over 1,400 executive searches.
Shapiro also noted in his report that the Detroit Tigers have been a recent client of TurnkeyZRG, as well.
Per the firm's own website, TurnkeyZRG is "a global talent partner who delivers personalized attention and solutions that empower organizational leaders to make confident, information-driven decisions."
Red Wings' Governor and CEO Chris Ilitch hired TurnkeyZRG to determine who will replace Steve Yzerman as he transitions from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager to a senior advisor. As of presstime, Assistant GM Shawn Horcoff is currently handling day-to-day responsibilities — though there is an exception of making trades.
Red Wings' General Manager Hunt Continues
Per previous reporting from Detroit Red Wings On SI, TurnkeyZRG is expected to prioritize a Detroit GM who has a heavy background in analytics.
The Red Wings are currently embarking on this front office transition after missing the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. Their change in hockey operations was originally announced by Detroit on July 15.
Yzerman is also to serve in an advisory capacity on the search committee for the new hockey operations leader, with the committee also including Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President & CEO, Ryan Gustafson, along with other leaders.
Remaining a key part of Detroit — as a senior advisor — is critical to Yzerman's future, he said.
"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” said Yzerman. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”
Yzerman served as the Red Wings' GM since April of 2019 after having been one of only nine Red Wings who have had their number retired and having played all 22 years of his career in Detroit. He retired in 2006 after helping hoist three Stanley Cups and tallying 1,755 points.