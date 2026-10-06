Three Bold Predictions For Ottawa Senators vs Detroit Red Wings

It's the first of four matchups between the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings.

After starting the season 0-2 with losses to the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, the Red Wings can do certain things in tonight's game that can help them earn their first win of the season.

Detroit can make a statement. These three bold predictions will bring some cheers at Little Caesars Arena.

Moritz Seider and Alex DeBrincat Combined for Four Points

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two of the team's best players and leaders. Seider and DeBrincat haven't scored a goal this season. Both players each have one assist. In tonight's game, many believe they will take it up a notch.

DeBrincat is familiar with the Senators. In 19 career games against the Senators, DeBrincat has 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists). Seider has five career assists against them, but no goals. Will that change tonight? We will find out.

Red Wings Will Record At Least One Power Play Goal

The Red Wings are ranked 20th in the NHL in power play possessions. We don't know who will score when they are on the power play, but at least one should go inside the net when the Red Wings have this opportunity.

It's time for them to get going in this department. The Senators haven't been great on the power play this season either, ranking 23rd in hockey. If there's a moment that the Red Wings should set the tone in power play, it should be in the first period.

Goaltending to Make 25 Saves

John Gibson made 19 of 20 saves against the Rangers, followed by 24 of 27 saves against the Jets. Gibson hasn't been bad. He needs more help from his offense.

Against the Senators, we see him making at least 25 out of 28 saves. Suppose he can get to 30, even better. But we will settle for 25 for now. It will mark his season high. Gibson has a 7-4-2 lifetime record against the Senators.

Gibson made a career-high 44 saves against the Senators back in January 2022, as a member of the Anaheim Ducks. As a Red Wing, 37 saves were the most during a Jan. 15, 2026 game.

Gibson can put on a show. It will come down to whether the offense generates enough goals for him.

The Red Wings will face off against the Senators tonight at 7 pm. The Senators have won six of their last 10 meetings. The Red Wings must gain revenge. Their next meeting will be on Feb. 25 in Ottawa.

Prediction: Red Wings 5-2