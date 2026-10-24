What’s at Stake for Detroit Red Wings in Key Contest Against Flames

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to build on a six-game point streak against the Calgary Flames.

Detroit most recently took down the Vancouver Canucks in a 5-2 victory that featured the Red Wings outshooting the Canucks 31-12 overall, including 13-0 in the second period alone. The Red Wings hold a 4-3-3 record, compared to Calgary that sits 3-6-0. Alex DeBrincat has established himself as the one to watch — due to coming into the matchup with a leading 12 points and six goals in addition to his recent contract signing.

Calgary's Matt Coronato has logged five points over the last five games.

The Red Wings projected lineup is as follows, per NHL.com:

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Carter Mazur

Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Anton Johansson

John Gibson

Michal Postava

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)

Detroit Looking to Build on Point Streak Against Flames

The Flames' projected lienup is also as follows:

Aydar Suniev -- Morgan Frost – Yegor Sharangovich

Joel Farabee -- Ben Jones -- Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin – Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

Brennan Othmann -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, Joel Hanley

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body), Mikael Backlund (upper body)

Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan most recently said he's been impressed with how Detroit has played throughout games.

"It was a good start, a good middle and good right to the end,” McLellan had said following play against Vancouver. "A couple mistakes in the third, but I thought we played the type of game we needed to play. I thought we checked really well. Didn’t give up much and countered well, so overall a pretty good night for our group."

This statement comes after Detroit lit the lamp three times in the opening nine minutes of the first period — showcasing the importance of capitalizing on the early game.

Should the Red Wings get another point against Calgary, it will push their point streak to seven consectuive games.

Puck drop is slated for 10:00 p.m. Eastern at Scotiabank Saddledome. Detroit will next take on the Edmonton Oilers following play at Calgary.