Reliving Alex DeBrincat’s 300th Goal for Red Wings

Converting a tip-in power-play goal for the 300th of his career, Alex DeBrincat forced overtime with his goal over the the Seattle Kraken with just 17 seconds left for the Detroit Red Wings.

The Kraken would eventually defeat the Red Wings, 4-3, in a shootout for the win on Oct. 20. DeBrincat's 300th goal is extra noteworthy — per NHL.com he now becomes the fourth-fastest active American player to reach the 300-goal mark, as he accomplished this mark in 705 games. He's behind only Auston Matthews (482 games), Kyle Connor (648 games) and Jake Guentzel (670 games).

ALEX DEBRINCAT'S 300TH GOAL TIES THE GAME!!!



WE'RE HEADED INTO OVERTIME! 👀 pic.twitter.com/UjoLigb3sW — NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2026

Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan said to the NHL that part of the reason DeBrincat now joins the 300 club Is that it's quite rare he misses a shot.

"A lot of guys would have just shot that. But [Lucas Raymond] saw 'Cat' off to the side, and ‘Cat’ doesn’t miss many of those," McLellan had said.

DeBrincat currently sits with six goals and five assists for 11 points on the season so far — good for being first in points for Detroit. The Michigan native has 606 points across his NHL career was traded to the Red Wings in July of 2023.

Alex DeBrincat Shines Bright Light in Rough Early Season for Detroit

DeBrincat's 300th point could not have come at a better time; the milestone represents a bright spot for the Red Wings amidst ongoing drama.

Now-former captain Dylan Larkin has reportedly expanded his list of potential trade destinations to 10 teams as Detroit could be moving his trade demand forward.

Larkin is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract that carries an average annual value of $8.7 million against the salary cap. Per sources and originally the Detroit Free Press, the 10 teams on his list appear to be the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth and the Washington Capitals.

Larkin has played his entire League career in Detroit up until the point — and is a Michigan native who previously played at the University of Michigan.

Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as an interim general manager due to Steve Yzerman stepping down; a hunt for a permanent replace has persisted.

Amidst DeBrincat's success and production, the Red Wings remain at the very bottom of the Atlantic Division with nine points.

Detroit next sees action by visiting the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 22.