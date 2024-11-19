'Calm Beneath Castles' Film Features Age Old Tradition of Nude Skiing
Matchstick Productions is based in Crested Butte, Colorado and embraces the lifestyle of true content creators.
In their newest production, Calm Beneath Castles, Matchstick Productions will feature athletes in their most natural form on the slopes. Starting as a time-honored tradition, nude skiing occasionally makes an appearance as athletes push their bodies to the limit.
This particular segment of the film was shot in Nevada at Terminal Couloir. Featured athletes like Sam Kuch, Michelle Parker, Dennis Ranalter, Colby Stevenson, Jess Hotter, Craig Murray, Janelle Yip, John Collinson, and many others show off their talents with help from the expert cinematography of Matchstick Productions.
The film is a testament to their extraordinary skill, courage, and determination, showcasing their connection with nature and the tranquility they find beneath towering castles of snow. Through stunning cinematography and compelling storytelling, Calm Beneath Castles inspires viewers with its portrayal of the skiers' relentless pursuit of their goals and their harmonious relationship with the mountains.- Official Trailer
The gnar is sure to be shredded, and viewers will get the chance to see more than some rosy cheeks.
Calm Beneath Castles features powder from all over the world. Nationally, the film features Monument Ranch, Utah; Haines, Alaska; Sugarbowl, California. The snow scene from abroad will come from Canada, Japan, and Austria. Currently, the film is premiering in cities all across the United States.
Aside from the flashy skiing traditions, the film's purpose is to document talent, landscape, and pure adventure. Many content films outline the most extreme hobbies and practices of those who love nature most.
Matchstick Productions dropped the trailer for this film back in Aug. 2024, and the hype had reached the peak for avid snow-sport enthusiasts.
The high-quality video content promises to spark a hunger for adventure in those willing to view it. In a documentary-like fashion, the film follows athletes through it all. The untouched slopes these athletes shred are some of the most extreme slopes around.
Matchstick Productions covers a wide variety of outdoor adventure and activity, even aside from skiing and snowboarding. Some of their latest projects include mountain biking, hiking, water sports, and off-roading.
Found in their online portfolio, Matchstick has done a couple different features of extraordinary athletes that have overcome the greatest of obstacles.
Such features include A Story Like Mine- Steve Winter, Andy Blood- Rocky Mountain Health, and Micayla in Wonderland.
A lot of coverage of Western Colorado also takes place on their page, as they stay dedicated to their roots. Outdoor adventure has never been documented so well than through the efforts of Matchstick Productions.